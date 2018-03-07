Landry is backing the Browne Park stadium upgrade

STADIUM SOON: An upgrade to Browne Park is edging closer.

STADIUM SOON: An upgrade to Browne Park is edging closer. Leighton Smith

ROCKHAMPTON'S days without a stadium are set to be numbered with another local politician throwing their weight behind the Browne Park stadium upgrade.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said Rockhampton was arguably the per capita sporting capital of Australia and as such deserved to have appropriately serious sporting infrastructure.

"I have recently met with representatives from The Management committee of Browne Park and can certainly see advantages to their proposal,” Ms Landry said.

"There is more work to be done to get their dream to fruition and I will be keeping a keen eye on their progress.

"I have provided the committee with in-principle support and I hope that once their planning is complete we will have a tangible project to get behind that will benefit the whole of Rockhampton's - and indeed Central Queensland's - sporting community.”

Member of the Management of Browne park Incorporated, Rob Crow said they were grateful for the support of Ms Landry regarding the upgrade of Browne Park to Stadium status.

"The Management team are forging ahead with our planning and are keen to deliver a first class facility for the people of Rockhampton and Central Queensland,” Mr Crow said.

"It is wonderful to see that three levels of Government , Federal, State and Local will work together to make this long awaited project a reality after State Member Barry O'Rourke made this project an election commitment during the recent State Elections.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke also welcomed Ms Landry's support.

"Having all levels of government working together is the best possible way forward,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"The Palaszczuk Government has already committed $75,000, and I have spoken to Kate Jones about extra funding to make sure our study and the consultation process is comprehensive.

"I expect this process will start sometime next month.”