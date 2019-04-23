Landry kicks off campaign to retain seat of Capricornia

THE battle for the marginal seat of Capricornia is well and truly underway following the official opening of Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's campaign office yesterday.

Ms Landry's bid for a record third term for the LNP holding Capricornia received plenty of vocal and visual support from her ally Resources Minister Senator Matt Canavan, campaign volunteers and workers decked out in hi-vis uniforms.

Ms Landry said there was a great deal on the line for Central Queenslanders at the coming election on May 18.

"Central Queenslanders have a very clear choice this election. A choice between a candidate with a proven track record of delivering the real job-creating infrastructure our region needs or a Labor Party that wants to bludgeon the economy with $387 billion worth of new and increased taxes,” Ms Landry said.

"I stand by my record because it's a record people can see and touch.

"Whether you are standing at the Yeppoon Lagoon, lawn bowling at Walkerston, walking along the Riverfront in Rocky, or parking at the Base Hospital, you can see the legacy of my delivery.”

Ms Landry said Central Queensland had experienced its challenges over the past few years but by developing real job-creating infrastructure projects like Rookwood Weir, the Third Bridge, and the magnificent 1,000 seat convention Centre on the Capricorn Coast, her party was insuring this region continued to grow and deliver the jobs families need.

"You will hear many things said about us over the coming weeks but the facts speak for themselves,” she said.

"We as a government have delivered record funding to state schools, record funding to public hospitals, more life-changing medicines to the PBS, $100 billion national infrastructure plan and tax relief for families and small businesses.

"Most importantly, we have done all this and fixed Labor's deficit disaster, without increasing taxes.”

Senator Canavan said the need for Central Queenslanders to back those who backed their industry was vitally important.

"This election is one where every Central Queenslander has the opportunity to take a stand against those who say mining jobs and farming jobs don't matter and can somehow be replaced,” Senator Canavan said.

"This election is about backing the one-in-three Central Queenslanders who rely on mining for their job and backing the Liberal National Government and Michelle Landry who will always back jobs for our region.”

The election will be held on Saturday 18 May, while pre-polling is due to begin Monday 29 April at various locations across the region.