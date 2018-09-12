Landry lashes out at Labor over live export vote

LANDRY SLAMS LABOR: Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, has slammed Labor after they voted in favor of Senator Derryn Hinch's Private Members Bill to stop the live export trade.

CAPRICORNIA Federal MP Michelle Landry has slammed the actions of Labor and cross-bench senators after they voted for Senator Derryn Hinch's Private Members Bill to stop the live export trade.

"The actions of these Labor and cross bench Senators are a disgrace and they should be held to account for their efforts in destroying the hopes and aspirations of the hard-working farmers and graziers of our vital agricultural sector,” Ms Landry said.

According to the Member for Capricornia, the bill set forward by Senator Hinch to shut down the sheep live export trade now has an extra dimension given the Senator's public comment that "cattle are next.”

Ms Landry said she was appalled at the senators and called on the Labor Party's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson to distance himself from Hinch by vowing to support the vital live export trade.

"We in the north of the country have seen what happens when you shut down an export trade,” she said.

"When Labor shut down the live cattle trade with Indonesia on a whine, we saw thousands of head of cattle left with nowhere to go, no one to buy them and no option for their owners but to try sell them into the domestic feeder market; a market they were not bred for.

"This created a massive de-valuing of all cattle across the country and sent many farming families to the financial brink.

"At a time when farmers and graziers are fighting the ravages of drought, for Labor to once again line up to destroy the economic climate for primary producers is simply disgraceful and shows they just don't give a stuff about Central Queensland.

"Central Queenslanders know how important agriculture is to our economy and they know a bad idea when they see one.

"It's about time the Labor Candidate stood up to his federal colleagues and committed to supporting our farmers and graziers by keeping our trade markets open, his silence has so far been deafening.”

Labor candidate Russell Robertson responded to Ms Landry's, saying she was feeding mistruth to the public.

"Allegations from the Member for Capricornia that Labor is trying to shut down all live export are false,” Mr Robertson said.

"It is disappointing that Ms Landry would rather peddle in mistruths, but I am happy to clarify for her.

"I want to be very clear that Labor has and will continue to provide strong support for the live cattle industry.

"Cattle trade is a cornerstone industry in Central Queensland.”