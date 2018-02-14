Landry lauds Rocky's proposed Ring Road development

HAPPY WITH PROGRESS: Michelle Landry can't wait to see the Rockhampton Ring Road rolled out.

HAPPY WITH PROGRESS: Michelle Landry can't wait to see the Rockhampton Ring Road rolled out. Chris Ison ROK030817crookwood4

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry was very happy to see some movement towards realising on another piece of CQ infrastructure.

"The Rockhampton Ring Road is an exciting prospect, not only to improve the traffic flow through the Beef Capital, but also to provide hundreds of jobs across an extensive construction period,” Ms Landry said.

"This project is not on the immediate horizon however it promises to deliver enormous benefit to the whole region.

"The Ring Road certainly plays a pivotal role in both expanding our agricultural and military industries and improving their access to Rocky's greatest economic asset, the airport.”

ROAD MAP: The proposed Rockhampton Ring Road and rail corridor. Contributed

Ms Landry said growing these industries in CQ would provide further ongoing job opportunities for everyone in the region.

"Traffic congestion around the bridges in Rockhampton is a real issue for locals and this project, by taking substantial heavy traffic off our internal streets,” she said.

"While there is a great deal of detail to be confirmed, I am keen to see progress and have begun lobbying for federal funding.”