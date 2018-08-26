Landry offered plum position in today's cabinet reshuffle

Treasurer Scott Morrison with Michelle Landry (Member for Capricornia) in Rockhampton in May.

Treasurer Scott Morrison with Michelle Landry (Member for Capricornia) in Rockhampton in May. Chris Ison ROK160518cmorrison2

TODAY'S reshuffle of Federal cabinet has landed Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry a plum role as Assistant Minister for Children and Families.

Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack called Ms Landry late this afternoon to offer her the position in the new Morrison Government.

The position was formerly held by fellow Nationals MP, David Gillespie.

"Michael thought I'd be good in the role," Ms Landry said.

"He knows I have compassion for families and children.

"I didn't expect this and I didn't ask for a promotion but I'm happy, excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Ms Landry flies to Canberra tomorrow afternoon for Tuesday's swearing in ceremony at Parliament House.

She said a lot of work was needed to help families and children and it troubled her that parents often weren't confident enough to support their children.

"Families are in distress, children are suffering and we need to do something about it," she said.

"Families and children are our future."

Ms Landry described last week in Canberra as "hell on earth" but said she had faith in, and very good relationships with, both Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenburg.

"And I think we're in very safe hands with Michael McCormack as leader of the National Party."