Landry outraged by State Government's media blind-side

EXPENSIVE concrete is the latest hitch in the plan to deliver Rookwood Weir and Capricornia's MP Michelle Landry is "beyond angry”.

Members of the Federal Government were seemingly blind-sided by the news reported today that it would cost an additional $40million to build Rookwood Weir.

A long-time vocal advocate for the water infrastructure project, Ms Landry said she was extremely annoyed to learn of the cost blow-out in The Morning Bulletin today.

"For them to say they want extra money in a media release is absolutely ridiculous. There are proper channels to go through and they know that, and they haven't done it,” she said.

READ: Growing price tag means trouble for Rookwood Weir

WEIR NEARBY: Rookwood Weir would be constructed 1km upstream. Leighton Smith

Ms Landry said her ministerial colleagues were contacted by Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham earlier this week saying he wanted to work with the Federal Government and she thought it was a truce on the political bickering over delivering Rookwood Weir.

One day later, she was upset to see Dr Lynham put out a media release accusing the Federal Government of holding up the project and wanting another $40million.

"What annoys me is that they've talked to some of our senior cabinet ministers about working together, stop attacking each other and all the rest of it, which we agreed to and then we see this stuff that comes out today, it's just simply not good enough,” she said.

"I'm extremely annoyed about the State Government about this. The project has been delayed for years, they've tried to drag out.

"If they were fair dinkum about this they would have gone through the proper channels and contacted the Deputy Prime Minister and discussed this issue, instead of putting out a whole bunch of lies in a media release.”

Ms Landry said the Federal Government has had the money for Rookwood on the table since 2016 and now the cost had blown out which was "absolutely ridiculous”. She said she's had an "absolute gutful”.

"If it was the Cross-River Rail in Brisbane, it would be built by now,” she said.

Given that it was a state project, Ms Landry said the usual procedure was to pay once the project was completed or it could be paid in stages "but we don't give them $176million straight up and say 'go for it' because they can't be trusted and they'll probably end up doing nothing”.

Rookwood: Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Allan Reinikka ROK270519arookwoo

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government committed to building Rookwood Weir in April 2018, putting $176.1million on the table to work with the Queensland Government to get it done.

"We are ready and willing to deliver this funding in full to build Rookwood Weir and we look forward to the Queensland Government signing the final funding agreement in the near future,” Mr McCormack said.

"We stand ready to work cooperatively to finally deliver this project to create hundreds of jobs. In 2018, our government boosted its original capital commitment for Rookwood Weir by more than $40million to $176.1million, to get the weir built.”

He said the Australian Government was very eager for negotiations with the Queensland Government to wrap up so that the funding can flow and the weir could be built, creating new jobs for the people of Central Queensland.

LNP Shadow Minister for Natural Resources Dale Last accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of blatantly treating regional Queenslanders like second-class citizens.

"Rookwood Weir has been delayed by two years by Labor - they have no one else to blame for any cost blowouts than themselves,” Mr Last said.

"Labor spent $36million on Rookwood Weir last year without a shovel in the ground.

"We are sick of this Brisbane-centric government failing regional cities and towns across the state.”

Dr Lynham and Ms Landry will both hold press conferences in Rockhampton today.

More to follow.

READ: SunWater's new completion date for Rookwood Weir angers LNP

READ: Rookwood Weir project verging on a breakthrough

READ: RRC gets first crack at breaking ground for Rookwood project