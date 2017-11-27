Landry: 'Power games cost Labor Rocky'

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry expects recriminations to follow as Labor's vice-like grip slips on one of its traditional strongholds.

Ms Landry told The Morning Bulletin yesterday that with the LNP unlikely to win Rockhampton, she was backing Independent Margaret Strelow, who stood aside from her role as the region's mayor to contest the election.

Ms Strelow was the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's pick to contest the seat for Labor, but lost out to the old guard's Barry O'Rourke.

Frustrated at the party's position on Adani and an avoidance of the issues impacting the Beef Capital, Ms Strelow declared as an independent soon after the election was called.

"It looks like Robert Schwarten and his power games may have cost Labor the seat of Rockhampton,” Ms Landry said.

"I'm prepared to work with whomever, but my preference is definitely Margaret over Labor.

"Bill (former Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne) and I had our moments... people want to see politicians working together.

"They (Labor) have been far too arrogant that this seat was there's.”

But, Mr Schwarten, hit back. "I'm flattered to think Ms Landry attributes such great power to me, but if I were her I'd be concerned that the LNP vote dropped to its lowest point in nearly 20 years and on these figures she would be out of a job,” he said.

Margaret Strelow watches election results with her granddaughter. Michelle Gately

"Given all the abuse she has heaped upon Margaret Strelow over the last few years I think it's pretty desperate stuff to be now pretending that never happened.

"Such hypocrisy is what turns off voters.”

He said Ms Strelow took about 8 per cent of the primary vote off the LNP.

"It remains to be seen how the whole thing unfolds but clearly Ms Landry has missed the message about the public being sick of this sort of sniping,” Mr Schwarten said.

"I won this seat six times and increased the primary vote from around 50 per cent to 65 per cent at one stage, but my role this time was only in the putting up of signs and handing out how to vote cards for a decent Labor man who worked his guts out.

"I'm very much yesterday's man and only involved at the very basic level.

"I was born Labor and will die that way and quite frankly I would have thought Ms Landry would have more urgent priorities than attacking me.”