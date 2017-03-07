Landry pushes for Canberra jobs to be moved to CQ

FEDERAL member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is urging residents to push for decentralising government offices and agencies as part of the Get Out of the City Campaign, closing this Friday.

The campaign is part of the LNP drive to create employment opportunities in regional areas.

READ: Barnaby Joyce opens door for CQ fair go jobs win.

"The creation of new regional government jobs will bolster the local economy, with far reaching benefits to small business, schools and transport services.

"Every additional local job creates a flow on effect for business to service new residents,” Ms Landry said.

The Get out of the City Campaign (getoutofthecity.com.au) aims to drive submissions from country Australia to a new Senate inquiry that will see government offices and agencies based in regional centres like Rockhampton.

Ms Landry said it was vital for Central Queensland to be heard by city-based Labor politicians who are attempting to block the initiative.

"Regional centres like Rockhampton are ideally positioned to service government offices,” Ms Landry said.

"We have the technology, the transport networks and the lifestyle and with improved communication systems.

"It is now time that our regions see the benefit that our city counterparts have enjoyed for years.

"Submissions close this Friday, March 10 and if we want to see government offices relocated to Capricornia, it is vital that out voice is heard.”

Submissions can be made at www.getoutofthecity.com.au and only take a few minutes to complete.