Landry puts call out for communities who want infrastructure

BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE: Michelle Landry with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, are urge communities in the region to take advantage of the Building Better Regions fund.

COMMUNITIES in Capricornia are invited to apply for a share in $200 million under Round 3 of the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry is urging communities in the region to take advantage of the fund and get local infrastructure and community-building projects of all sizes off the ground.

"This fund is dedicated to unlocking the economic potential in remote and regional Australia and I encourage all eligible organisations with a great project idea to apply for the third round of funding,” Ms Landry said.

"Our region has already benefited from rounds one and two of the Building Better Regions Fund with over $8.3 million already invested through 12 projects - driving economic growth in Capricornia and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities.

"I'm looking forward to this third round building on this great delivery record for CQ and I encourage local organisations and Councils to investigate and apply.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the projects delivered under Round 3 will ensure regional and remote communities continue to thrive.

"We have had fantastic outcomes over the first two funding rounds of the Coalition Government's Building Better Regions Fund and I expect Round 3 to deliver more of the same with up to $45 million earmarked to increase tourism,” Mr McCormack said.

"Tourism is a major industry in many of our regional areas, and this investment in tourism-related infrastructure projects will draw more visitors to remote and regional Australia and the economic benefits they bring with them.

"In this third round we are investing a further $200 million - a clear indication of the Government's commitment to investing in projects that create jobs, build regional economies and ensure strong and resilient regional communities into the future.”

Applications opened on 27 September 2018 and close on 15 November 2018.

Further information on eligibility and how to apply is available at www.infrastructure.gov.au/bbrf.