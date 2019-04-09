Landry questions $1million airport study

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry is not convinced a $1million feasibility study, promised by Labor, for international status at Rockhampton Airport ranks highly in priorities for the facility.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin reported a Labor promise of $1 million to develop a business case to determine the viability of upgrading Rockhampton Airport's status to "regional international gateway”.

LNP federal Member Ms Landry told media she had entertained the idea of international flights, but since realised there were greater needs in the region.

She said pushing tourism and flood-proofing the low- lying airport were matters of higher importance.

"I have been lobbying for Rockhampton to become an international airport for quite a few years now,” she said. "Rockhampton Regional Council are doing quite a bit of work on this, but once again Bill Shorten comes into town, offers $1million for this, and that's probably not going to be enough.

"If we don't push tourism in this area, no airline is going to come here.

"One of the most important things out there is that we get a feasibility study going to make sure we can flood-proof the airport, because the commerce of this city relies on the Rockhampton airport.”

Despite not opposing an international feasibility study, she said more work also needed to be done to attract cheaper flights from Rockhampton to Brisbane and flights to other capitals, including Sydney and Melbourne, instead.

"It's quite difficult to get flights out of the Rocky airport and the cost is massive,” she said.

"When I fly to Canberra I leave my home in Yeppoon at nine o'clock in the morning and I get to Canberra at five o'clock in the afternoon.

"So I do agree we need more regional flight services and the prices need to be lowered.”

Ms Landry also said until Rookwood Weir was approved and the subsequent agricultural industry established, the region would struggle to attract enough the foreign interest to support international flights.