Landry ready to fight for Capricornia

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry said she was ready to fight the good fight before the May 18 election.

Ms Landry said the election would boil down to jobs and infrastructure. Her focus will be on giving the Carmichael Adani coal mine the green light, increasing development of water infrastructure in her electorate and supporting farmers.

"Down around Rockhampton we see Rookwood Wier, and that has been a god damn battle with the state government, which I will continue on,” she said.

"I'm pushing for a feasibility study for the Connors River Damn out at Moranbah . . . we also put money into water around the Clermont area and I'm interested in doing more out there.”

Today Ms Landry flamed the Labour party for "pandering” to the Greens, and said their stance on Adani's Carmichael coal mine was a risk to Australian jobs.

"We've had a bit of a battle for this over the past couple of weeks, the Federal Government has signed off and we are waiting once again for the State Government,” she said.

"The labour party just does not want this project to go ahead. To be holding up a multi-billion dollar project and thousands of jobs in central and north Queensland about the black-throated finch.”

Ms Landry is heading out to Moranbah and Clermont in the coming days to continue her campaign.

"I'm really looking forwards to driving over that Eton range, the election commitment that I made in 2013.”

Seeing the recent vegan activism in Victoria, Ms Landry said under her watch, North Queensland farmers would be protected to such harassment.

"Our farmers deserve the right to go to work and be on their properties without the fear of invasion,” she said.

"The choice here is for a solid government that is building the economy that has actually brought the first surplus in for 12 years and a government that will provide jobs for the region.”