Landry reflects on 'challenging' year and future of CQ

REFLECTING on her last year, Michelle Landry credits her most challenging moments as some of her proudest.

The Federal Member for Capricornia says she was proud to stand up for the people on the region in several tough situations including the Wilmar Sugar and Shoalwater Bay disputes.

Although both were "regrettable situations”, Ms Landry said when her community was "really under the pump” she was glad her advocacy was able to get positive results.

"Results I perhaps don't get much credit for but that I am proud to have taken the fight up on behalf of CQ farmers and graziers,” she said.

Ms Landry also highlighted the importance of investments, such as the Rockhampton riverbank redevelopment, in regional communities.

"Every time I visit the city reaches of the Fitzroy, I am shocked by how great the new riverbank development looks, and the change it is making for the businesses in the CBD,” she said.

"There is more to do to get Rocky's economy rolling, but I think the federal government's $7 million was money very well spent and it ties in well with the money we have spent in other centres, like on the Yeppoon Foreshore project.”

While 2017 was both rewarding and challenging for the federal member of 5 years, Ms Landry said she was looking forward to what this year brought.

MP Michelle Landry joined Mayor Strelow to tour the low bank construction site today. Allan Reinikka ROK180917ariverba

Opportunity in cattle, cotton and coal were signs of strong commodity prices with Ms Landry saying this provided the basis of a strong economic year.

"Let's not forget our coastal produce of sugar, fruit, and especially pineapples - I'm sure with good summer rains our rural communities will continue to see the benefits of these perennial industries,” she said.

Ms Landry was also looking forward to improved health services rolling out in CQ, providing greater freedom and opportunity "for some of the most marginalised in our community”.

"The NDIS will see an enormous increase in both the services available to customers but also in the investment government will make in them; this means more jobs,” she said.

"Health and Allied Services is already the region's largest employer and thanks to the coalition government's commitment to fully-fund the NDIS, this sector is set to grow.”

On the subject of employment, Ms Landry took the chance to mention the "elephant in the infrastructure room”- Rookwood Weir.

Queensland Cabinet was set to met for the first time since the election on January 22 and Ms Landry said she would be very interested to see what the deliberation would be on the project.

"To have gone through so much to deliver $130 million toward the construction and have it delayed by game-playing and study-hiding has certainly been very frustrating and I just hope the state cabinet makes the right decision for CQ,” she said.

Ms Landry said she couldn't wait to "get stuck in” to the work at hand and believed CQ had a great year ahead.