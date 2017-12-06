Landry returns fire after Capricornia loss prediction

CQ OPPORTUNITIES: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry hosted an Information Forum showing local businesses how to access the benefits of Free Trade agreements with numerous countries.

IN THE wake of a disappointing CQ result for the LNP in the state election and commentator predictions of a Capricornia loss in the next federal election, MP Michelle Landry has hit back.

In an impassioned statement provided to The Morning Bulletin, she pointed to her track record as the basis for her re-election credentials.

"Capricornia is a large electorate and one full of people who've noticed the difference since changing their vote and giving a hard-working LNP member the job of representing them.

MP Michelle Landry joined Mayor Strelow to tour the low bank construction site today. Allan Reinikka ROK180917ariverba

While the state election results were disappointing for the LNP, they are a long way from pointing to a Labor resurgence. In Rockhampton - an ALP stronghold - we saw a 21% swing away from Labor and the same toward One Nation. Add to that a close result in Keppel and a loss of the Mirani seat and Labor have suffered a major blow in this part of the world.

I would never have been elected in Capricornia if I relied on state results, Central Queenslanders know how important it is to have a hard-working local member and a federal government that supports our mining and agriculture industries.

Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry talk about the $2.9M upgrades to Saraji Rd. Australian Government

Since 2013, an unprecedented investment has been delivered to Capricornia. Hundreds of millions of dollars invested in the jobs and infrastructure through my hard work and perseverance as the local member.

Projects like the $170 million Yeppen South Project, which just this year prevented us from being cut off from the rest of the state; it even allowed us to still have access to flights after the airport closed due to flooding.

It is only the LNP that has taken water infrastructure seriously with my advocacy leading to a major commitment of $130 million for construction and $2 million for the business case of Rookwood Weir. Rookwood is the most promising piece of economic infrastructure for Central Queenslanders and they know the only reason it hasn't been delivered is because the Labor Party would prefer metropolitan Greens preferences to actually delivering for CQ.

Michelle Landry, Federal Member for Capricornia, celebrates the announcement of CQ's Local Drug Action Teams with Thomas, Rhonda, and Brooke from Helem Yumbe.

It is not only hard infrastructure I have fought for and delivered. I am perhaps most proud of my work to deliver a Federal Circuit Court Judge to Rockhampton. This piece of human resourcing means those in need of federal court attention - particularly those before the family court - no longer have to travel to Brisbane in order to have their cases dealt with. This provides a far greater access to these services for Central Queenslanders, and greatly reduces the emotional and monetary cost they face during times of great duress.

I am also pleased to see that the newly elected State Labor Member for Rockhampton is pushing on with my election commitment of building the hospital carpark, something the Labor government was shamed into by my $7 million kickstart to the project.

While commentators will read what they will into the likely results of the next federal election, it is still a long way off and we still have a lot to do. I will continue working hard for Capricornia and leave the commentary to others.”