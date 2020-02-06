Landry rewarded with promotion in Cabinet reshuffle

CABINET RESHUFFLE: Nationals Party Leader Michael McCormack, pictured here in Rockhampton with Mayor Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, has rewarded Ms Landry with a promotion in his Cabinet reshuffle.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has been rewarded for her hard work and loyalty to Nationals leader Michael McCormack with a promotion in the party's Cabinet reshuffle.

She will now take on the newly created role of Assistant Minister for Northern Australia, adding to her existing role as the Assistant Minister for Children and Families.

Nationals party leader and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (left) is congratulated by Nationals whip Michelle Landry during a Nationals party room meeting in 2018.

Queenslanders were the big winners in the reshuffle with Hinkler MP Keith Pitt (from the Wide Bay region) taking over from Senator Matt Canavan as the Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia while Maranoa MP David Littleproud (from South West Queensland) will keep his existing responsibilities and regain the Agriculture portfolio from ousted Senator Bridget McKenzie.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt will take over as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

Victoria's Gippsland MP Darren Chester will remain Minister for Veterans Affairs, but the Minister will sit in cabinet for the first time since 1993.

The promotion would have come as a surprise given Ms Landry's comments yesterday saying she wasn't seeking a promotion and was "perfectly happy" in her role as the Assistant Minister for Children and Families.

In a statement today, Ms Landry said she believed she was well suited to the expanded role in the Northern Australia portfolio and was keen to get started.

"I am pleased today to accept my additional role as Assistant Minister for Northern Australia," Ms Landry said.

"Ever since I was elected to represent Capricornia, I have fought tooth and nail to secure billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure projects in Capricornia and I look forward to bringing the same approach to my new portfolio.

Portrait of new Nationals Deputy Leader David Littleproud at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture by Sean Davey.

"I look forward to working together with Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt.

Ms Landry said she would also retain her role as Assistant Minister for Children and Families.

"I will continue to fight to improve permanency outcomes for the 45,800 children currently in out-of-home care," she said.

Ms Landry will be sworn in by the Governor-General later today.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack says the cabinet elevations of Keith Pitt and Darren Chester show the government's commitment to Northern Australia and defence forces veterans.

"We are the first government that's had a Minister for Northern Australia and we've promoted, we've pushed, we know the exciting potential that Northern Australia has for our country," he said.

Darren Chester during Question Time in the House of Representatives in Parliament House Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

"With the measures that we announced with virtually a standing, ongoing royal commission into our veterans with the appointments made yesterday and the decisions announced yesterday, this is going to be so important for veterans affairs.

"As a former Veterans' Affairs Minister myself, I know how important these people are to our community."

In the outer ministry, Andrew Gee has been promoted from the assistant minister ranks as Minister for Regional Education, Decentralisation and Minister assisting the Minister for Trade and Investment.

Kevin Hogan has been made Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister.