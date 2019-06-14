Landry says LNP election win started Adani

STATE Labor would never have cleared Adani's final hurdle if it was not for the LNP win in the federal election, according to Capricornia MP and Adani advocate Michelle Landry.

Ms Landry believes voter pressure in the federal election forced the State Government to finally approve Adani coal mine in Central Queensland.

She said she was "elated” the mine had the green light with a capacity to create up to 1,500 direct jobs, and at least 6,750 indirect jobs in the local region, according to Adani chief executive Lucas Dow's own estimates.

"The Premier thought Labor would romp it in at the federal poll and was waiting to use Bill Shorten's stance against coal mines to veto Adani,” Ms Landry said.

"But here in the state's biggest coal belt, the federal election result was a mandate to get on and allow the mine to be built.”

Ms Landry said coal was the driver behind her huge 0.6 percent to 11.5 percent polling margin increase in the recent election.

Rockhampton was set to become a fly-in fly-out hub for mine workers and Ms Landry said the start of the mine was good news for local families who need jobs and good news for small businesses.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad have yielded to pressure paving the way forward for the Adani mine. Courier Mail

Queensland Premiere Anastasia Palaszczuk addressed parliament about Adani yesterday morning, putting the miner to task over the delivery of its promised jobs.

"The company has promised 1,500 direct jobs and 6,700 indirect jobs mostly in Rockhampton and Townsville,” she said.

"They have promised Queensland these jobs are to be local - I expect Adani to live up to that promise.

"I have every confidence the people of northern and Central Queensland will hold them to that promise too.”