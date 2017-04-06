28°
News

Urgency for multi-million dollar flood proof project

6th Apr 2017 9:41 AM
Yes or No? Is it time to revisit a flood levee for South Rockhampton?
Yes or No? Is it time to revisit a flood levee for South Rockhampton? Sharyn O'Neill ROK100514slevee1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has today called on Rockhampton Regional Council to decide whether the flood levee is a priority.

Ms Landry said the Federal Government has not seen a funding submission for the project and that, until today, the levee seems to have dropped off the priority radar.

"While the feasibility study was completed in October 2014 with federal funding, it has not been officially presented and no official funding application has been received from Council,” Ms Landry said.

"Council has applied for funding for a number of other projects but the levee has not been one of them.

"Support is available for shovel-ready projects if Council can present the business case and show that there is widespread community support,” said Ms Landry.

"There are multiple avenues available for funding and the Federal Government would welcome a submission.

"It is our understanding that the project is not shovel ready - the full costs have not been determined and there are still some investigations to be done to establish technical details, costs and environmental impact - including the effect on others areas.

"It is our understanding that Council has not resolved how it would fund its contribution; whether it would be all ratepayers or just those who live in the floodplain.”

Ms Landry said it is vital that additional protections for the airport are investigated.

She said the South Rockhampton Flood levee would not protect the airport and the council needed to consider in their deliberations.

"Already we have seen the positive impacts of investing in the right infrastructure; the newly completed Yeppen Bridge, completed in 2016 as a result of $136 million in federal funding, means that for the first time in Rockhampton's recent history the city won't be isolated by major flooding on the Fitzroy River.”

In June 2014 a survey was sent to all residents of the Rockhampton Region. A total of 854 responses were received from across the electorate. This included responses from those whose house values would increase from the levee, and those who would likely be wearing some of the cost through rates or a levy.

The results of this survey show that 78% of respondents were not in favour.

"Perceptions may well have changed, so I think it is important that Council undertakes the review, determines the cost and starts having a meaningful dialogue about what is best for the region,” said Ms Landry.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  depot hill flood 2017 michelle landry mp rockhampton flood levee

Behind the scenes deal to save Rocky's 1000-job Adani bid

Behind the scenes deal to save Rocky's 1000-job Adani bid

Floods no barrier to Rocky's FIFO bid

Free Rocky to Gladstone Airport transfer timetable revealed

Buses to Gladstone Airport will run from Stockland Rockhampton until April 14.

PLENTY of shuttles heading to Gladstone for free.

BOM: Rockhampton won't escape 9m flood peak for days

Flood: across river to Customs House.

BOM meteorologists warn of bizarre phenomenon in Fitzroy flood.

National department store opens at Stockland Rocky

OPENING DAY: National department store Harris Scarfe will open at Stockland Rockhampton this morning with a huge range of products on offer and opening day specials up for grabs.

Harris Scarfe opens first store in Central Queensland

Local Partners

Free Rocky to Gladstone Airport transfer timetable revealed

PLENTY of shuttles heading to Gladstone for free.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Beach cleaning, doco screening for Cap Coast environmental youth group Gen Yadaba

GROUP EFFORT: GenYadaba at one of their recent marine debris beach clean-ups.

Big plans ahead for Coast youth group

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

David Strassman brings unique comedy to Rocky for start of Oz tour

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show celebrating its 2000th episode next week.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

TV golden girl flies from US to rough it out in Rocky flood

FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill.

Southern media have swarmed Rockhampton to report on the Fitzroy

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $295,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

Supreme Luxury Living, at its Very Finest, in The Sanctuary Estate, Norman Gardens

5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $723,000

Welcome to 5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens - The Ultimate in Luxury Living - showcasing a Sensational Ultra-Modern, Architecturally Designed, and Executive Home...

Immaculate Well Maintained Family Home with Pool

17 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This low maintenance 3 bedroom brick and colour bond home is immaculately presented to you in every way. The kitchen has been replaced in recent times along with...

Large Family Home with Ultra Modern Kitchen

10 Fenlon Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 2 4 $329,000

Boasting a stunning modern kitchen ample in size and equipped to cater for a family, this superb highset home has what you've been searching for! With three...

Motivated Vendors Due To Job Transfer - Now Reduced To $419,000

13 McColl Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $419,000

This is THE Ultimate Family Home - massive in size, sensationally refurbished, ultra modern decore and brilliant in presentation. Welcome to 13 McColl Street...

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/Perfect Private Setting - Just Off Feez Street - Selling Now!

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $305,000

What a fantastic Property - a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care landscaped...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!