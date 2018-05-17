Menu
ANOTHER CRASH: A woman was injured when a 4WD rolled on the Capricorn Hwy near Dingo last week.
Landry says she will fight for the upheaval of the Beef rd

vanessa jarrett
by
17th May 2018 5:00 AM

ALTHOUGH the Fitzroy Development Rd is out of her jurisdiction, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry is committed to pushing for safety improvements.

Over the last few weeks, The Morning Bulletin has been pushing for an upgrade of the "beef road”, given the number of serious crashes on the vast stretch of road.

When Ms Landry was asked if there was any commitments for some maintenance or works in the budget she said Local and State Governments need to apply for funding.

"We put $165 million on the Peak Downs Hwy on the Eton range, a project the state couldn't afford to do,” she said.

"They need to talk to us about that, Michael McCormack and his team. It is certainly something we could look at.”

In the stretch between Dingo and Middlemount, there was one fatal crash last month and over five reported crashes in the last few months.

READ HERE: A truck rolled near Dingo last Thursday.

"We are certainly on the case of that,” Ms Landry said.

"I was only out there the week before last so I certainly know the conditions of those roads and that is something we will continue to fight for.”

beef road fitzroy developmental rd fitzroy developmental road michelle landry mp
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

