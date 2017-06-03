25°
Landry set to roll out levee survey

3rd Jun 2017 10:24 AM
HAVE YOUR SAY: Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Mayor Margaret Strelow and councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Mayor Margaret Strelow and councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling. Christine McKee

FEDERAL member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says she is making true of her promise to Rockhampton and listen to the people.

As of 4pm Monday, affected residents will table their opinion on the proposed South Rocky flood levee via phone survey.

Below are the following set of questions which the public will hear, questions that survey experts in Canberra looked over.

  • 1. Given this scenario, do you support construction of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee? (Yes, yes but depends who pays, not sure have concerns, no, I don't know enough about it)
  • 2. How do you think the project should be funded (can tick multiple boxes)

a. Rates

b. By rate payers in flood plain

c. Taxpayer money

d. I don't support it

  • 3. In order, where do you think flood mitigation is most important? 1. Gladstone Road 2. Depot Hill 3. Airport 4. North Rockhampton (numbered boxes)
  • 4. Do you have any concerns: safety, reliability, impacted landowners, cost, maintenance, other (can tick multiple boxes)
  • 5. For the integrity of results and to keep you updated, are you able to provide an email address or mobile number?

"The objective of the survey is very clear - I want to find out, in a transparent and unbiased way, what the people of Rockhampton want to pursue for flood mitigation,” Ms Landry said.

"We have taken measures to ensure we cover a range of suburbs and demographics in the Rockhampton Region local government area.

"We have kept the questions simple and have not used language that leads people to answer in a certain way.

"A local team will be undertaking the survey and they have all been provided with training to input data.”

The South Rockhampton levee will cost $60 million plus annual maintenance and land acquisition.

The current proposal is for the State and Federal Government to pay $25 Million each. Council will contribute $10 Million from their overall budget.

But MP for Rockhampton Bill Byrne says he's baffled at Ms Landry's decision to not engage a 'reputable polling company' for the tabling process of the survey.

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee.
Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

Politics is Mr Bryne's area of expertise, polls are not. So prior to every poll Mr Bryne undertakes to the public, he brings in the people who are in the know.

He says that is necessary to guarantee the integrity of the data and to ensure the questions are crafted objectively, not in a way to mislead or misdirect the public.

"Anyone seeking public response does so through a reputable polling source. And they can be done very rapidly and for a modest investment,” Mr Bryne stated.

"The construct of her questions is worthy of third-party scrutiny. Or else the outcome could be tainted.

"Since she has taken such a staunch anti-view to the levee... Michelle has been opposed to a levee bank for a long, long time, way before this last crisis.

"So on face value, this move should be criticised due to a lack of subjectivity.”

Mr Bryne claimed he knew what the majority of Rockhampton would come back with, but was optimistic at the likelihood of them being 'factual'.

"I know the facts and I know what opinion the majority of this city has,” he said.

"I can't what to see what the overall response to her questions are.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland mp bill byrne mp michelle landry south rocky flood levee

Trio steal $1200 of goods in North Rockhampton

POLICE are on the look out for two males and a woman who reportedly have run from a shop with $1200 of goods.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Rockhampton Mayor delivers some good news for region

