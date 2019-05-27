Landry slams Mayor's claims she's forgotten her community

BMA asset president Rag Udd, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Isaac Mayor Cr Anne Baker for the official opening of the new bridge over Cherwell Creek on the Peak Downs Mine Rd in May 2018. A joint project between the Australian Government, Isaac Regional Council, and BHP Queensland and New South Wales, including $2.75M federal funding.

ISAAC Regional Council mayor Anne Baker has publicly put the re-elected Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and senate counterpart Matt Canavan on notice, saying she "wants to see words of support matched with genuine action to back the communities of the resources capital of Queensland”.

"Their re-election platform was built on the shoulders of our hard-working miners and their families,” Mayor Baker said.

"And whilst council and the communities of the Isaac greatly appreciated their vocal support for the resources sector during the campaign, sadly, their powerful words were not matched with action by way of financial commitments.

"We remain at a loss as to why the Coalition, which aligned itself so strongly with the business and enterprise of mining, did not make or even match any election commitments in a region with 26 operating coal mines.

Cr Baker said Isaac was a region which generated billions in royalties and taxation for both levels of government which fund all those political promises.

"Council is absolutely committed to advocating to higher levels of government to get the best deal for the residents of our region. This is about delivering a fair go for the Isaac,” she said.

Ms Landry hit back at CrBaker's claims.

Ms Landry said that over the last two terms she had put billions of dollars into Isaac and she would continue to do so.

She said there were announcements made for Isaac during the campaign.

"I realise Isaac is an extremely important part of the electorate,” she said.

"They won't miss out, I will continue to fight for them.”

Ms Landry claimed Isaac's wishlist was received after the campaign was called.

"Just because there is nothing in the election commitments doesn't mean they won't get good results,” she said.

Ms Landry said her open support for the Adani/Carmichael mine project as well as the Galilee Basin would benefit the Isaac Regional Council and the $10million the LNP had committed towards the business case and first stage of the Urannah Dam.

Ms Landry noted Labor had committed money to the Clermont showgrounds and she would honour this.

Other projects she would like to continue to fund included the Connor Rivers Dam, upgrading of the Clermont to Alpha road, Phillips Creek bridge near Dysart, fixing the bridge on the May Downs road and help the people of Clarke Creek.

Ms Landry noted she and MrCanavan would be on a trip out west next month when they would be having a sit-down with Cr Baker and the Isaac Regional Council.

"I certainly haven't forgotten about them,” she said.