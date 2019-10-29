Landry speaks out about PM v Canavan

PASSIONATE ADVOCATE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has defended Resources Minister Matt Canavan after reports emerged of a verbal stoush between him and the Prime Minister.

MICHELLE Landry is distancing herself from reports Senator Matt Canavan was involved in a verbal stoush with Scott Morrison over delays to a proposed coal fired power station in Northern Queensland.

The high-level ‘brouhaha’ is reported to have happened in the PMs office in Canberra last Tuesday, with Senator Canavan allegedly yelling “this is f**ked” at the Prime Minsiter.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday morning, Ms Landry, the Member for Capricornia, did acknowledge Senator Canavan was a ‘very passionate’ advocate for Central and Northern Queensland.

Ms Landry said earlier reports of her witnessing the heated exchange were incorrect as she had already left the PM’s office feeling buoyed by the PM’s support for the project.

“Matt is very passionate about these things, but you will have to ask him about his discussion,” she said.

“That was reported inaccurately because I certainly wasn’t over there when Matt was there, so you’d have to ask him about that.

“We know that Matt is very passionate about making sure these projects go ahead and it was an election commitment from us and the people of the north expect us to deliver on that commitment,

“We’ve just go to go through this process.”

Speaking on the progress of the project, Ms Landry said she was happy with how it was moving forward.

“It is a big project so we have to make sure that ticks and crosses are in the right spot,” she said.

“It’s coming along very nicely … and the PM just wants to make sure that everything is in place so that there can’t be any doubts about it down the track.

“He has given his guarantee that they are looking at it, and he’s quite comfortable with the project.”

Ms Landry compared it with the rigour that went into the aproval of Adani’s Carmichael coal mine.