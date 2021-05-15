In response to the Labor Party announcing its federal candidate for Capricornia on Saturday, incumbent MP Michelle Landry pledged to continue to fight for her electorate.

“I am proud to stand on my record as the Federal Member for Capricornia,” she said.

“I have brought billions of dollars in major projects, infrastructure, investment, jobs and prosperity to the people of Capricornia.

“I will always lobby, fight and advocate for the people of my electorate and make sure that their needs are met.”

Ms Landry pointed to projects such as Riverslea Bridge at Rookwood Weir, Rookwood Weir itself, funding for Alliance Airlines in Rockhampton, funding for the Clermont Saleyards and Showgrounds, and upgrades to the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre as evidence of the prosperity of Capricornia under her guidance.

“I am also the only person in Capricornia who will stand shoulder to shoulder with those in the mining and resources industry and protect their jobs,” she said.

“I will also stand up for the Beef and Agriculture industry. We have just come out of the most successful Beef Week of all time, where we announced $327 million for Biosecurity as well as a $200,000 grant to CQ University to research Meat Traceability through the National Livestock Identification System.

“Whether you work in Mining and Resources, Agriculture, small or large businesses or you just need a good job to provide for your family, the evidence is there for all to see. I will always have your back.”

Originally published as Landry stands by record against election challenger