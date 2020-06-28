Landry takes issue with costly Browne Park upgrade

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has thrown her support behind a stadium development at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park.

THE location of Browne Park’s proposed new stadium is one of many downfalls Capricornia MP Michelle Landry believes makes the site unfit for development.

Among its neighbouring residential properties, she claimed its lack of sufficient parking space and a rumoured $80 million cost would also prove problematic for the region.

It comes as Ms Landry further cements her support of the LNP-endorsed proposal at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park in lieu of plans to increase Browne Park’s capacity to 10,000 seats.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park earlier this month.

“I’ve heard [the cost is] a figure of around $80 million, I don’t know if that’s correct, but that’s a wicked waste of money to be putting into a stadium where there’s streets and houses all around.”

“There were talks that they would have to get people to park down near the show grounds and near Victoria Park and then bus them there too,” she said.

Ms Landry said her support for the site, which is home to Rocky Sports Club, comes after it was deemed Rockhampton’s most suitable following an unrelated feasibility study some years ago.

“They’ve got the space there, there’s room for parking and room for expansions. Rocky Sports Club has done a fantastic job with making it an organisation that has over 60 groups attached to it.”

However, despite not yet securing any funds it is hoped LNP candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins puts to use his upcoming election campaign to support the cause.

STADIUM ALTERNATIVE: Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker believes a similar stadium to the Redcliffe Stadium (pictured) could be built at Victoria Park.

“The guys have put in a lot of work down there and I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen, I think that it’ll have a multipurpose use about it. It just seems to be the logical place to go.”

It is under ALP’s leadership, she claimed, the region had often been overlooked as a suitable host to large-scale events.

“We really need to be look at this stuff. For a long time, this region has missed out on events like Elton John and now we’re just starting to get things. It’s amazing what happens when it’s not under the one political colour.”

The costly figured attached to Browne Park, she added, seemed unnecessary given the region’s attempt to rebuild its struggling economy post COVID-19.

“I can’t see why the Browne Park development is expected to be cost that much when the one at Rocky Sports Club can be built for around $23 million,” she said.

“We’ve also got all the parking over at the high school and that’s a bit of a win too because the money for the parking goes to the school.”

Ms Landry, Mr Hopkin and Co-President of Rocky Sports Club Gavin Shuker are expected to meet tomorrow morning regarding the proposed development.