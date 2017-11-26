Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Landry takes shot at former Premier after LNP's poor showing

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers was all smiles yesterday as he handed out how to vote forms. However, he's polled under 20 per cent of the primary vote.
LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers was all smiles yesterday as he handed out how to vote forms. However, he's polled under 20 per cent of the primary vote. Kerri-Anne Mesner

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry says former Premier Campbell Newman's sideline commentary contributed to her party's poor performance across Central Queensland.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani10

Ms Landry, whose electorate covers the state seats including Rockhampton, Keppel and Mirani, said it was clear the conservative vote had been split between One Nation and the LNP with Labor's jobs cuts message resonating with voters.

READ: Rockhampton votes: Preferences to decide next MP.

The LNP's candidates, Douglas Rodgers (Rockhampton), Peter Blundell (Keppel) and Kerry Latter (Mirani) are all trailing Labor and One Nation in their respective seats.

Ms Landry said she was disappointed Mr Newman had weighed into the election commentary.

"Politicians who have lost and been beaten need to butt out of things,” she said.

READ: Keppel votes: Brittany Lauga dedicates victory to miners.

"I believe in grassroot campaigns, that's why Barnaby Joyce is so successful.

"We need to focus on everyday things, people want to know we're addressing jobs and cost of living pressures.

"You can build all the roads and spend hundreds of millions of dollars, but that's what's expected.

"They want to know how we're changing everyday lives....sometimes a $10,000 or $15,000 community grant in the right space is what they want to see.”

She said Mr Rodgers, Mr Blundell and Mr Latter had worked hard to get the party's message across.

"They were really up against it with Labor and the unions,” Ms Landry said.

"Labor has more manpower on the ground than we do.”

She said an example of this was in Keppel where a number of miners from across Central Queensland helped Brittany Lauga.

"We were outnumbered probably eight to three at the booths,” Ms Landry said.

"I do worry about the future of elections, unions are playing a significant role.”

Topics:  michelle landry qldelection2017 tmbstateelction2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BREAKING: Teenager dies in Capricorn Coast crash

BREAKING: Teenager dies in Capricorn Coast crash

Single-vehicle rollover occured near Five Rocks late last night.

KEPPEL VOTES: Brittany Lauga dedicates her victory to miners

Keppel MP and ALP candidate Brittany Lauga casts her vote in the 2017 Queensland with hopes to return for a second term.

Lauga dedicates her victory to Glencore miners

MIRANI VOTES: Pearce troubled by swing to One Nation

Sitting Labor Member for Mirani Jim Pearce.

But LNP and One Nation say it's too early to call

Man in hospital after Cap Coast drowning incident

Coorooman Creek boat ramp. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

The man was initially described as not alert

Local Partners