Landry takes shot at former Premier after LNP's poor showing

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers was all smiles yesterday as he handed out how to vote forms. However, he's polled under 20 per cent of the primary vote. Kerri-Anne Mesner

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry says former Premier Campbell Newman's sideline commentary contributed to her party's poor performance across Central Queensland.

Ms Landry, whose electorate covers the state seats including Rockhampton, Keppel and Mirani, said it was clear the conservative vote had been split between One Nation and the LNP with Labor's jobs cuts message resonating with voters.

The LNP's candidates, Douglas Rodgers (Rockhampton), Peter Blundell (Keppel) and Kerry Latter (Mirani) are all trailing Labor and One Nation in their respective seats.

Ms Landry said she was disappointed Mr Newman had weighed into the election commentary.

"Politicians who have lost and been beaten need to butt out of things,” she said.

"I believe in grassroot campaigns, that's why Barnaby Joyce is so successful.

"We need to focus on everyday things, people want to know we're addressing jobs and cost of living pressures.

"You can build all the roads and spend hundreds of millions of dollars, but that's what's expected.

"They want to know how we're changing everyday lives....sometimes a $10,000 or $15,000 community grant in the right space is what they want to see.”

She said Mr Rodgers, Mr Blundell and Mr Latter had worked hard to get the party's message across.

"They were really up against it with Labor and the unions,” Ms Landry said.

"Labor has more manpower on the ground than we do.”

She said an example of this was in Keppel where a number of miners from across Central Queensland helped Brittany Lauga.

"We were outnumbered probably eight to three at the booths,” Ms Landry said.

"I do worry about the future of elections, unions are playing a significant role.”