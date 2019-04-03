Landry thankful for CQ budget win

THE budget is done for another year and Central Queensland has not walked away empty handed.

Funding for roads, drug rehabilitation, mobile coverage, health services and small business has been committed and budgeted for.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was glad to be able to take her recent promises to the bank. "Our plan balances the books to ensure we can pay for what we promise, creates more local jobs by backing our businesses, lowers taxes so more families keep more of what they earn and guarantees critical local services,” Ms Landry said.

"I am proud to have fought for and delivered the duplication of Yeppoon Rd and new drug rehab services in Rockhampton.

"These new investments will help make our community an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Capricornia families will also secure better health services, including an investment of $32 million so breast cancer patients can have life-saving scans covered under Medicare, saving patients up to $1500 a scan.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, who frequented the region in previous weeks, was glad to be able to help deliver funding to the region. "The Liberal National Government understands that having strong regions creates a strong Australia and that is why we are continuing our record investment in supporting regional communities like Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast,” he said.