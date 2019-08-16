Landry throws support behind Police Beat e-petition

Police cars are often sighted on their way to Stockland Rockhampton but locals want a permanent Police Beat established.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has joined Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke in supporting a petition calling for the establishment of a Police Beat in Stockland at North Rockhampton.

"These are obviously State Government issues but I think it would be a very good idea to do that,” Ms Landry said.

"I think I might even contact Barry's office and sign that (petition) because I do think we need someone over there.”

Ms Landry said there had been "a lot of trouble” over at Stockland and I think it would be good to have more of a police presence.

She said she was contacted by a business owner at the weekend about another issue at the shopping centre.

"People have the right to go to work in safety without having to deal with little hooligans who are causing trouble over there,” Ms Landry said.

"Most of it is young teenagers and the thing is, where are the parents? Why are their kids out roaming around, causing trouble, destroying other people's property?

"People are having to lock themselves in bathrooms and their shops are getting wrecked over there by these little delinquents running rampant so I think (a Police Beat) would be a very good idea.”

Mr O'Rourke said the allocation of police resources was a matter for the Police Commissioner, free of political interference, just as it should be, and he trusted the Commissioner to make decisions in the best interests of the community.

The Police Commissioner was asked for comment.