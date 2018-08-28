Landry trades in her prized whip after receiving a promotion

TALKING CHANGES: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry discusses her elevation to Assistant Minister for Children and Families with Senator Matt Canavan who retains his role as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

TALKING CHANGES: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry discusses her elevation to Assistant Minister for Children and Families with Senator Matt Canavan who retains his role as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia. Leighton Smith

FORTUNES can change quickly in politics and Michelle Landry's gone from having one of the worst weeks of her political career to one of her best.

Arising from the turmoil of a leadership struggles in Canberra, a surprise promotion in Prime Minister Scott Morrison's reshuffle forced Capricornia MP Ms Landry to hand in her beloved whip to move on to greener pastures in a coveted outer ministerial role.

Ms Landry was one of the winners of the reshuffle as the beleaguered Coalition Government attempted to bring forward a "new generation” to reset their agenda and claw back favour from an angry electorate.

Yesterday's Newspoll recorded a decade low plunge in popularity for the Coalition with Labor's two-party lead over the Coalition 56-44, up from a 51-49 margin only a fortnight ago.

As the National Party's Chief Whip, Ms Landry admitted she'd been enjoyed mustering her colleagues, but said this shift to Assistant Minister for Assistant Minister for Children and Families (at the recommendation of her leader Michael McCormack), was a great reward for her dedication.

Speaking with Senator Matt Canavan at a press conference yesterday, Ms Landry said she'd spent her political life fighting for the opportunities of CQ families and to be able to take this role to the national stage is hugely encouraging.

"It is something I'm very passionate about - children and families,” Ms Landry said.

"We have families in crisis, children in crisis, and I'm going to put my heart and soul into this.

"I think it's something that is very important. Children are our future and there's a lot of young families out there that are in desperate need.”

Set to be sworn in today and briefed on her role on Wednesday, she said it was a huge portfolio requiring a minister and three assistant ministers to cover.

"I'm very excited to hit the ground running with this,” she said.

"I can't wait to get my teeth into the new role and continue to work hard for Capricornia.”

Senator Canavan praised Ms Landry saying he genuine passion for creating a better future for the families of Central Queensland will now extend to the rest of the nation and I'm sure she will excel in the role.

He said it was an honour and a privilege to continue serving as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

"I look forward to working with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and entire Liberal National team to continue to grow our world class resource sector, develop the opportunities that patently exist in northern Australia and fight for the jobs of hardworking Australians who work in our resources industry and in northern Australia,” Senator Canavan said.