Landry upset over dumping of mentor in LNP 'boy's club'

ISSUE: Michelle Landry says the LNP has a problem getting women to join the party.

ISSUE: Michelle Landry says the LNP has a problem getting women to join the party. Chris Ison ROK230218clandry2

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry says there is undoubtedly a "boy's club” within the LNP after the dumping of an experienced female politician once touted as a future premier.

Assistant Minister for Disability Services Jane Prentice represents the Brisbane electorate of Ryan, where she was dumped by the party over the weekend after losing a preselection battle to Brisbane City Councillor Julian Simmonds.

It comes after the Queensland LNP president Gary Spence last month said the party needed to attract more women to politics.

There are only two other female coalition MPs from Queensland serving in the House of Representatives, one of whom is MsLandry.

Ms Landry said she was "very upset” about the preselection, given MsPrentice had been an important mentor to her since entering parliament.

Although Ms Landry still believes quotas are not the best method to find upcoming politicians, she said the LNP had a problem with a lack of women in the party.

"We need to be encouraging young women,” she said.

"There definitely is a boy's club. Men support each other and they push each other forward.”

Ms Landry said part of the problem was that politicians in ministerial roles were often taken away from their electorate, resulting in voters being less satisfied at a local level.

This is not an issue which seems to plague the male ministers, who MsLandry pointed out, were often in safer seats.

She said women should be preselected in safer seats to help combat this, and assist in bringing more diversity into the ministry.

"I think as a party we need to do more of that,” MsLandry said.

"Part of the problem is we might pre-select a female, but the party really doesn't have training for media until you become a candidate. I believe we should be doing that.”

Ms Landry hopes to this year hold a forum for regional women to learn more about how they can be involved in politics and help build confidence.

Central Queensland has several women in prominent leadership positions, including Federal, State and Local Government representatives.

"Women in the workforce work hard, they run the household,” MsLandry said.

"We can multi-task.”