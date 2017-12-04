Landry will struggle in next election predict commentators

IN TROUBLE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry flanked by a number of the LNP's unsuccessful CQ state election candidates including Kerry Latter, Chay Conaglen, Peter Blundell, Douglas Rodgers with Senator Matt Canavan, Burleigh MP Michael Hart and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

IN TROUBLE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry flanked by a number of the LNP's unsuccessful CQ state election candidates including Kerry Latter, Chay Conaglen, Peter Blundell, Douglas Rodgers with Senator Matt Canavan, Burleigh MP Michael Hart and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd. Allan Reinikka ROK031117arookwoo

QUESTIONS are being asked whether the LNP is a spent political force in Central Queensland and what the election implications are for the local federal LNP member.

Two political commentators, Dr Chris Salisbury and Labor's Robert Schwarten have shared their impressions on what the state election result meant for the re-election chances of Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

UQ political lecturer Dr Salisbury said Ms Landry would have her work cut out to try and win back favour from a jaded electorate.

ELECTION FALL OUT: UQ's Dr Salisbury, who is an expert in Australian state and federal politics and election campaigns, shared his insight on CQ. Contributed

"The vote in Rockhampton and Keppel just shows how much of a threat One Nation is to the LNP and the conservative side,” Dr Salisbury said.

"More than was the case 20 years ago, where they were equally a threat to both the majors, they seem to be much more so for the conservative side now.

"So I really think it's going to fall onto Ms Landry and the other federal members of the LNP from Central Queensland northwards to try to combat what is obviously a pretty significant amount of dissatisfaction with the majors and the conservative side of politics.”

Dr Salisbury said while he expected the politicians to play down the federal implications, they need to scramble to address the issue.

"The LNP and Liberal and National federal colleagues need to wear out some serious shoe leather trying to attract back some of those votes that are draining away from them,” he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry will have to work hard to win over the Capricornia electorate in the next election. Leighton Smith

"Potentially the LNP will split back up into its constituent parties to try to boost the image of a National party that represents rural and regional Queensland.

"Whether the federal members do that, it wouldn't surprise me, even if it was a symbolic gesture but I imagine they're going to be pushing hard in their party rooms in Canberra for some significant support from the federal government to cater to the regional conservative vote.”

Labor power broker and party stalwart Robert Schwarten said instead of Ms Landry criticising him and how the Labor party was run in Rockhampton last week, she should be focused on the political implications of the state election result for herself.

"The Labor vote, while it's swirled around a bit, it's stuck back to the Labor party, unlike the LNP vote which is now in free fall and is lower than room temperature in Capricornia,” Mr Schwarten said.

"If I was her, I'd be more concerned about what's happening in the LNP because if she can translate the LNP vote across Capricornia, she won't be the member for Capricornia next time by a long shot.”

LABOR STALWART: Robert Schwarten shared his opinions on the political landscape in CQ post-state election. Contributed

Mr Schwarten believed the LNP in Central Queensland were in real trouble with their vote the "lowest its been in 20 odd years”.

"They're the real losers out of this, One Nation's taken a lot more paint off them than they have off us,” he said.

"Strelow took the most paint off us, but they gave us a re-coat.

"I think the LNP played their politics really badly cosying up to One Nation, One Nation is their enemy, One Nation does them nothing but harm and costs them government yet again and they don't seem to have a remedy to deal with them.”

Ms Landry has refused to comment on this story.