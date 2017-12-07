Landry's Capricornia record not one to be proud of: Watt

COPPING CRITICISM: Labor Senator Murray Watt has gone on the offensive challenging Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's record.

COPPING CRITICISM: Labor Senator Murray Watt has gone on the offensive challenging Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's record. Contributed

LABOR Senator Murray Watt has rubbished Michelle Landry's claims that she was delivering for the Capricornia electorate.

After commentator predictions about a LNP loss in Capricornia in the next federal election, Ms Landry shrugged off the criticism and pointed to her record in a statement yesterday.

READ: Is the LNP set to lose Capricornia?

She regarded the demoralising defeat of all LNP candidates in CQ at the state level as separate to her her role at the federal level saying "I would never have been elected in Capricornia if I relied on state results, Central Queenslanders know how important it is to have a hard-working local member”.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry stands by her record in delivering for the region. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani10

"While the state election results were disappointing for the LNP, they are a long way from pointing to a Labor resurgence,” Ms Landry said.

"The next federal election, it is still a long way off and we still have a lot to do.”

READ: Landry returns fire after Capricornia loss prediction

Today, Senator Watt went on the offensive releasing an extensive statement challenging Ms Landry's claims.

Labor Senator Murray Watt is a frequent visitor to CQ. Mike Knott BUN101117WATT1

Judging from her statement in yesterday's Morning Bulletin, it seems the LNP's terrible Queensland election result has sent Michelle Landry into panic mode.

Central Queensland voters delivered their verdict on Ms Landry's LNP, with them running third or even fourth across Capricornia.

Rather than hearing that message, and committing to change, Ms Landry just reels out the same tired list of "achievements”.

Unfortunately, her achievements are so few that she even has to claim the Yeppen South Project, which was actually announced by the last Federal Labor Government in April 2013 - five months before she was elected.

In addition, Ms Landry still refuses to commit funding to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, does nothing about Malcolm Turnbull's dud NBN, and waited until after the Federal election to inform Marlborough residents that their homes could be compulsorily acquired as part of the Shoalwater Bay expansion.

That is Ms Landry's list of achievements. A record of putting Canberra above Central Queensland. Only now, after the LNP thrashing in Central Queensland at the State election, does she want to look like she's done something.

The problem for Ms Landry is that she has spent the last five years supporting LNP policies that have hurt Central Queensland.

Senator Murray Watt. Allan Reinikka ROK031017awatt2

When Malcolm Turnbull opposed Labor's 22 Parliamentary motions to establish a banking royal commission, Michelle Landry voted with him.

When Mr Turnbull gave Sydney millionaires a tax cut and jacked up taxes on middle income earners in our regions, Ms Landry voted with him.

When Labor tried to reverse Mr Turnbull's cuts to Medicare, which have driven bulk billing rates in our regions below those of our cities, Ms Landry voted with him.

Just this week, Labor tried to reverse cuts to the weekend penalty rates of up to 11 000 residents in her electorate. But Ms Landry still voted with him.

Michelle Landry can pretend all she wants, but she's still Canberra's voice in Central Queensland, not CQ's voice in Canberra.