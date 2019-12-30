Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

YEAR IN REVIEW: One of the successes Michelle Landry experienced in 2019 was the opening of the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark for which the Federal Government contributed $7 million.

YEAR IN REVIEW: One of the successes Michelle Landry experienced in 2019 was the opening of the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark for which the Federal Government contributed $7 million.

REFLECTING on 2019, it’s hard to imagine how things could have gone much better for Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

After the underdog was re-elected to her for a historic third time - the most ever for an LNP member - she’s enjoyed a great deal of success with pet projects like Adani’s Carmichael Project, the Rockhampton-Gracemere duplication and Rookwood Weir finally off and rolling.

Ms Landry has shared with The Morning Bulletin a write up about her personal and political achievements to deliver for the people of Capricornia.

Electorate

It is an amazing privilege to be able to return to Parliament and rise in the new 46th Parliament of Australia – having been re-elected for a third term as Capricornia’s representative.

As I reflect on the federal election campaign earlier this year, I will be forever grateful for the hard work and determination demonstrated by all of those committed volunteers, parliamentary colleagues, friends, family and staff that supported me.

No politician ever gets elected off the efforts of one person, and I wish to say thank you to everyone who assisted me in getting me to where I am today.

Since becoming Capricornia’s Federal MP back in 2013, I have worked tirelessly to secure major investment in real job-creating infrastructure.

We have committed federal funding for the Rockhampton Ring Road, Rockhampton Levee Bank, Rockhampton – Gracemere Road Duplication, numerous community projects, and of course Rookwood Weir; a project that took years of campaigning and advocacy to make it a reality.

Water is a priority in Central Queensland. Projects like Rookwood Weir near Rockhampton must go ahead to create long term jobs and create long term water security for the area.

Property owners, farmers and I, alongside my National Party, organised a rally in Rockhampton to protest the Queensland Government’s bungled handling of the planning and construction of Rookwood Weir. The dwindling water levels allocated for agricultural use had many people concerned for the future of their properties, crop and livestock.

Rookwood Weir is a must-do projects for Central Queensland and I believe the Queensland Government must do everything it can to see the construction of it underway as soon as possible.

I have secured funding for transformative local infrastructure that is either completed, underway or in the pipeline (see achievements section).

There have been challenging times for the electorate, namely due to the recent bushfires in Cobraball in November this year.

While the bushfires were devastating to the area, the spirit and courage the community showed in such a dire time truly inspired me.

Total strangers helped one another in times of need, from just offering a cuppa to helping each other combat the flames near their homes or properties.

It’s a testament to the community we have in Yeppoon and it’s a community that I am proud to be a part of.

I want to thank and commend all of the emergency personnel who fought the flames, often without sleep and without a break for days.

The community is in your debt and we thank you for your sacrifice to keep people and properties safe.

While one of the worst bushfires the area has seen is now over, we still have a long road ahead with recovery efforts and the rebuilding of homes and properties.

I will always stand up for our region and for the jobs that our families rely on. I always have and always will stand up for our mining sector, and I won’t apologise to the enlightened souls who reside in our capital cities, who are disconnected from the people in regional Queensland and the challenges they face.

Capricornia has a bright future, and I am proud to be part of a Government which continues to deliver for our region.

I look forward to continuing to deliver for the region into 2020 and beyond.

Portfolio

In September last year, I was appointed as the Assistant Minister for Children and Families. And I am so pleased that I will be remaining in this portfolio in the 46th Parliament of Australia.

We are firmly committed to ensuring that every Australian family, and every Australian child, is given the support that they need to be safe and to prosper. Of course, some major challenges exist in this portfolio, but I’m excited to be given an opportunity to enhance and build on the significant achievements that this government has delivered in this space.

In January this year, I launched the Fourth Action Plan of the National Framework for Protecting Australia’s Children. The National Framework provides a long-term, national approach to improving the way that we, as a nation, care for Australia‘s children and keep them safe.

The Fourth Action Plan has a strong focus on improving outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who are either at risk of entering, or are in contact with child protection systems. With Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children currently 10 times more likely to be in out-of-home care compared with non-Indigenous children, this focus is so important.

Also outlined in the Fourth Action Plan is improved data development, and better information sharing between the Commonwealth, the states and territories, which includes measuring permanency outcomes for children in out-of-home care, and new national indicators to monitor compliance with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle.

Currently, there are more than 45,800 Australian children in out-of-home care. This is simply not good enough. Every Australian child deserves a loving, permanent and stable home and in my role I will do everything I can to make a positive difference in this space.

2019 achievements

Infrastructure - $11.46 million

Rockhampton Airport pavement upgrade - $5 million

Rockhampton Flood Levee - $25 million

Fast track Rockhampton Ring Road - $10 million

Berserker St Simpson St Frenchville $545,000

Bolsover St Stanley St Rockhampton $102,500

Bungundarra Rd North West from Woodbury Rd Intersection Yeppoon $252,500

Capricorn Highway Old Capricorn Highway / Fairy Bower Rd Fairy Bower $268,811

Caroline St Davis St Allenstown $108,000

Davis St William St Allenstown $335,500

Dean St Kerrigan St Frenchville $84,545

Denham St Campbell St Rockhampton $936,000

Denison St Denham St Rockhampton $248,200

Denison St Derby St Rockhampton $454,000

Denison St William St Rockhampton $246,600

Derby St East St Rockhampton $879,500

Fitzroy St East St Rockhampton $55,000

Fitzroy St Murray St Rockhampton $170,000

Glenmore Rd Main St Park Avenue $1,285,500

Horse and Jockey Rd Lansdowne Rd Racecourse $999,097

Kent St Denham St Rockhampton $850,000

Moores Creek Rd Feez St and Kerrigan St Norman Gardens $87,000

Moores Creek Rd Kerrigan St Norman Gardens $20,000

Murray St Derby St Rockhampton $166,000

Queen St Mary St Yeppoon $750,000

Richardson Rd at Redhill Homemakers Centre Norman Gardens $830,500

Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd (Fitzroy Street) Alma St Rockhampton $50,477

Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road Hidden Valley Rd Yeppoon $752,359

Stanley St Alma St Rockhampton $222,000

Thozet Rd Rockonia Rd Koongal $260,000

Vaughan St Appleton Drv Yeppoon $500,000

Roads to Recovery - $11,949,658

Livingstone Regional Council - $4,532,384

Rockhampton Regional Council - $7,417,274

Infrastructure Investment Program – $2.4 billion

Bruce Highway - Additional Funding for Black Spots, Rest Areas and Safety Upgrades $175.2 million

Bruce Highway - Knobels Rd Intersection Upgrade $5.6 million

Bruce Highway - Roads Operations Improvement Projects $44.8 million

Bruce Highway - Rockhampton Ring Road $800,000,000

Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton to Emerald) - Overtaking Lanes $15,200,000

Bruce Highway – Bruce Highway Safety Package $808 million

Bruce Highway – Overtaking Lanes $275 million

Bruce Highway – Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade $96.8 million

Bruce Highway – Rockhampton Ring Road – Plan and Preserve Corridor $52 million

Peak Downs Highway Safety Works $157.7 million

Roads of Strategic Importance

Stanage Bay Road upgrade, Shoalwater Bay - $21.6 million

Northern Australia Beef Roads Program - $24 million

Rockhampton Road Network - Road Train Access - $20 million

Clermont - Alpha Road - Progressive Sealing - Package Two - $4 million

Northern Australia Roads Program - $111 million

Planned Projects

Peak Downs Highway (Clermont – Nebo) Logan Creek to Nine Mile Creek – Pavement Widening and Strengthening (Package 1) $28 million

Livingstone Shire Council - Paddys Swamp Rd and Ingrey Rd, Bungundarra - Intersection Upgrade $260,000

Peak Downs Highway, Wolfang - Widen and Seal $3,000,000

Projects Underway

Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton - Duaringa) Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication - $60 million

Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program - $4.2 million

Isaac Regional Council - Pasha Rd, Mornbah - Floodways Upgrade $922,500

Bridges Renewal Program – $425 million

Projects Completed

Livingstone Shire Council - Daly Creek Bridge Replacement $425,150

Yeppoon Road Duplication- $64 million

Stanage Bay Rd - $10 million

Health

4th Action Plan

Rocky Hospital Carpark - $7 million (completed)

Sporting

Baymaree Netball Courts – Two new Courts - $330,000

Yeppoon Swans – Field Lighting - $146,200

Frenchville Sports Club – New electronic scoreboard - $17,890

Suncity Sports Club – Norman Gardens – purchase of Sports equipment - $3,500

Victoria Park Bowls Club – replacing sliding door to improve wheelchair access - $2,500

Emu Park Swimming Club – New Clubhouse - $75,000

Rockhampton Hockey Club Surface Project - $600,000

Local Sporting Grants provided assistance in 2019:

Round 1 – 30 successful applicants totalling - $18,000

Round 2 – 17 successful applicants totalling - $10,200

Water/Agriculture/Industry

Urannah Dam business case and approvals feasibility study - $10 million

Beef Australia - $3.9 million

Shine Energy - Feasibility study in CQ & NQ power needs including Shine Energy’s proposed Dhalgan Energy Park at Collinsville - $10 million

Signature Onfarm Beef for a processing facility - $5 million and creating more jobs with $25 million in additional NAIF funding

Tourism

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre - $20 million

Rockhampton Art Gallery - $10 million

Development of Mt Archer Amenities and recreation area - $600,000

Education

C&K Middlemount Community Childcare - Outdoor Play equipment- $18,026

Clermont Kindy – Physical Environment Upgrade - $230,000

Domestic and International Scholarships - $478,500

Local Government

Livingstone Regional Council - $4 million

Rockhampton Regional Council - $8.4 million

Community

Rotary Club – Capricorn Coast- construction of picnic table and shelter at Mulambin Beach Park - $5,150

Capricorn Coast Men’s shed - construction of walls around the existing concrete space - $7,000

Qld Remote Area Tracking Incorp - Specialised Mobile Radio headquarters units - $9,307

Centacare Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton - Convert lower level of building into a gym fitted out for aged care community clients - $13,590

CPL – Choice, Passion, Life - Converting old airconditioning plant room into an office - $9,444

St Vincent’s De Paul Society – Rockhampton - Purchase and Installation of a solar power s ystem - $10,000

Keppel Sands Community Advancement League - Permanent shelter to hold outdoor events - $10,395

Clermont Men’s shed - Purchase substantial versatile toolbox - $2,500

Yeppoon Town Centre Smart Precinct Project- Smart LED Street lighting, free public WI-FI, bin sensors & interactive digital

Features - $200,000

Rockhampton Regional Council’s bringing nature back program - $19,990

Volunteer Grants