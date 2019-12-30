Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember
REFLECTING on 2019, it’s hard to imagine how things could have gone much better for Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.
After the underdog was re-elected to her for a historic third time - the most ever for an LNP member - she’s enjoyed a great deal of success with pet projects like Adani’s Carmichael Project, the Rockhampton-Gracemere duplication and Rookwood Weir finally off and rolling.
Ms Landry has shared with The Morning Bulletin a write up about her personal and political achievements to deliver for the people of Capricornia.
It is an amazing privilege to be able to return to Parliament and rise in the new 46th Parliament of Australia – having been re-elected for a third term as Capricornia’s representative.
As I reflect on the federal election campaign earlier this year, I will be forever grateful for the hard work and determination demonstrated by all of those committed volunteers, parliamentary colleagues, friends, family and staff that supported me.
No politician ever gets elected off the efforts of one person, and I wish to say thank you to everyone who assisted me in getting me to where I am today.
Since becoming Capricornia’s Federal MP back in 2013, I have worked tirelessly to secure major investment in real job-creating infrastructure.
We have committed federal funding for the Rockhampton Ring Road, Rockhampton Levee Bank, Rockhampton – Gracemere Road Duplication, numerous community projects, and of course Rookwood Weir; a project that took years of campaigning and advocacy to make it a reality.
Water is a priority in Central Queensland. Projects like Rookwood Weir near Rockhampton must go ahead to create long term jobs and create long term water security for the area.
Property owners, farmers and I, alongside my National Party, organised a rally in Rockhampton to protest the Queensland Government’s bungled handling of the planning and construction of Rookwood Weir. The dwindling water levels allocated for agricultural use had many people concerned for the future of their properties, crop and livestock.
Rookwood Weir is a must-do projects for Central Queensland and I believe the Queensland Government must do everything it can to see the construction of it underway as soon as possible.
I have secured funding for transformative local infrastructure that is either completed, underway or in the pipeline (see achievements section).
There have been challenging times for the electorate, namely due to the recent bushfires in Cobraball in November this year.
While the bushfires were devastating to the area, the spirit and courage the community showed in such a dire time truly inspired me.
Total strangers helped one another in times of need, from just offering a cuppa to helping each other combat the flames near their homes or properties.
It’s a testament to the community we have in Yeppoon and it’s a community that I am proud to be a part of.
I want to thank and commend all of the emergency personnel who fought the flames, often without sleep and without a break for days.
The community is in your debt and we thank you for your sacrifice to keep people and properties safe.
While one of the worst bushfires the area has seen is now over, we still have a long road ahead with recovery efforts and the rebuilding of homes and properties.
I will always stand up for our region and for the jobs that our families rely on. I always have and always will stand up for our mining sector, and I won’t apologise to the enlightened souls who reside in our capital cities, who are disconnected from the people in regional Queensland and the challenges they face.
Capricornia has a bright future, and I am proud to be part of a Government which continues to deliver for our region.
I look forward to continuing to deliver for the region into 2020 and beyond.
Portfolio
In September last year, I was appointed as the Assistant Minister for Children and Families. And I am so pleased that I will be remaining in this portfolio in the 46th Parliament of Australia.
We are firmly committed to ensuring that every Australian family, and every Australian child, is given the support that they need to be safe and to prosper. Of course, some major challenges exist in this portfolio, but I’m excited to be given an opportunity to enhance and build on the significant achievements that this government has delivered in this space.
In January this year, I launched the Fourth Action Plan of the National Framework for Protecting Australia’s Children. The National Framework provides a long-term, national approach to improving the way that we, as a nation, care for Australia‘s children and keep them safe.
The Fourth Action Plan has a strong focus on improving outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who are either at risk of entering, or are in contact with child protection systems. With Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children currently 10 times more likely to be in out-of-home care compared with non-Indigenous children, this focus is so important.
Also outlined in the Fourth Action Plan is improved data development, and better information sharing between the Commonwealth, the states and territories, which includes measuring permanency outcomes for children in out-of-home care, and new national indicators to monitor compliance with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle.
Currently, there are more than 45,800 Australian children in out-of-home care. This is simply not good enough. Every Australian child deserves a loving, permanent and stable home and in my role I will do everything I can to make a positive difference in this space.
2019 achievements
Infrastructure - $11.46 million
- Rockhampton Airport pavement upgrade - $5 million
- Rockhampton Flood Levee - $25 million
- Fast track Rockhampton Ring Road - $10 million
- Berserker St Simpson St Frenchville $545,000
- Bolsover St Stanley St Rockhampton $102,500
- Bungundarra Rd North West from Woodbury Rd Intersection Yeppoon $252,500
- Capricorn Highway Old Capricorn Highway / Fairy Bower Rd Fairy Bower $268,811
- Caroline St Davis St Allenstown $108,000
- Davis St William St Allenstown $335,500
- Dean St Kerrigan St Frenchville $84,545
- Denham St Campbell St Rockhampton $936,000
- Denison St Denham St Rockhampton $248,200
- Denison St Derby St Rockhampton $454,000
- Denison St William St Rockhampton $246,600
- Derby St East St Rockhampton $879,500
- Fitzroy St East St Rockhampton $55,000
- Fitzroy St Murray St Rockhampton $170,000
- Glenmore Rd Main St Park Avenue $1,285,500
- Horse and Jockey Rd Lansdowne Rd Racecourse $999,097
- Kent St Denham St Rockhampton $850,000
- Moores Creek Rd Feez St and Kerrigan St Norman Gardens $87,000
- Moores Creek Rd Kerrigan St Norman Gardens $20,000
- Murray St Derby St Rockhampton $166,000
- Queen St Mary St Yeppoon $750,000
- Richardson Rd at Redhill Homemakers Centre Norman Gardens $830,500
- Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd (Fitzroy Street) Alma St Rockhampton $50,477
- Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road Hidden Valley Rd Yeppoon $752,359
- Stanley St Alma St Rockhampton $222,000
- Thozet Rd Rockonia Rd Koongal $260,000
- Vaughan St Appleton Drv Yeppoon $500,000
Roads to Recovery - $11,949,658
- Livingstone Regional Council - $4,532,384
- Rockhampton Regional Council - $7,417,274
Infrastructure Investment Program – $2.4 billion
- Bruce Highway - Additional Funding for Black Spots, Rest Areas and Safety Upgrades $175.2 million
- Bruce Highway - Knobels Rd Intersection Upgrade $5.6 million
- Bruce Highway - Roads Operations Improvement Projects $44.8 million
- Bruce Highway - Rockhampton Ring Road $800,000,000
- Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton to Emerald) - Overtaking Lanes $15,200,000
- Bruce Highway – Bruce Highway Safety Package $808 million
- Bruce Highway – Overtaking Lanes $275 million
- Bruce Highway – Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade $96.8 million
- Bruce Highway – Rockhampton Ring Road – Plan and Preserve Corridor $52 million
- Peak Downs Highway Safety Works $157.7 million
Roads of Strategic Importance
- Stanage Bay Road upgrade, Shoalwater Bay - $21.6 million
- Northern Australia Beef Roads Program - $24 million
- Rockhampton Road Network - Road Train Access - $20 million
- Clermont - Alpha Road - Progressive Sealing - Package Two - $4 million
Northern Australia Roads Program - $111 million
Planned Projects
- Peak Downs Highway (Clermont – Nebo) Logan Creek to Nine Mile Creek – Pavement Widening and Strengthening (Package 1) $28 million
- Livingstone Shire Council - Paddys Swamp Rd and Ingrey Rd, Bungundarra - Intersection Upgrade $260,000
- Peak Downs Highway, Wolfang - Widen and Seal $3,000,000
Projects Underway
- Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton - Duaringa) Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication - $60 million
- Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program - $4.2 million
- Isaac Regional Council - Pasha Rd, Mornbah - Floodways Upgrade $922,500
- Bridges Renewal Program – $425 million
Projects Completed
- Livingstone Shire Council - Daly Creek Bridge Replacement $425,150
- Yeppoon Road Duplication- $64 million
- Stanage Bay Rd - $10 million
Health
- 4th Action Plan
- Rocky Hospital Carpark - $7 million (completed)
Sporting
- Baymaree Netball Courts – Two new Courts - $330,000
- Yeppoon Swans – Field Lighting - $146,200
- Frenchville Sports Club – New electronic scoreboard - $17,890
- Suncity Sports Club – Norman Gardens – purchase of Sports equipment - $3,500
- Victoria Park Bowls Club – replacing sliding door to improve wheelchair access - $2,500
- Emu Park Swimming Club – New Clubhouse - $75,000
- Rockhampton Hockey Club Surface Project - $600,000
Local Sporting Grants provided assistance in 2019:
- Round 1 – 30 successful applicants totalling - $18,000
- Round 2 – 17 successful applicants totalling - $10,200
Water/Agriculture/Industry
- Urannah Dam business case and approvals feasibility study - $10 million
- Beef Australia - $3.9 million
- Shine Energy - Feasibility study in CQ & NQ power needs including Shine Energy’s proposed Dhalgan Energy Park at Collinsville - $10 million
- Signature Onfarm Beef for a processing facility - $5 million and creating more jobs with $25 million in additional NAIF funding
Tourism
- Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre - $20 million
- Rockhampton Art Gallery - $10 million
- Development of Mt Archer Amenities and recreation area - $600,000
Education
- C&K Middlemount Community Childcare - Outdoor Play equipment- $18,026
- Clermont Kindy – Physical Environment Upgrade - $230,000
- Domestic and International Scholarships - $478,500
Local Government
- Livingstone Regional Council - $4 million
- Rockhampton Regional Council - $8.4 million
Community
- Rotary Club – Capricorn Coast- construction of picnic table and shelter at Mulambin Beach Park - $5,150
- Capricorn Coast Men’s shed - construction of walls around the existing concrete space - $7,000
- Qld Remote Area Tracking Incorp - Specialised Mobile Radio headquarters units - $9,307
- Centacare Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton - Convert lower level of building into a gym fitted out for aged care community clients - $13,590
- CPL – Choice, Passion, Life - Converting old airconditioning plant room into an office - $9,444
- St Vincent’s De Paul Society – Rockhampton - Purchase and Installation of a solar power s ystem - $10,000
- Keppel Sands Community Advancement League - Permanent shelter to hold outdoor events - $10,395
- Clermont Men’s shed - Purchase substantial versatile toolbox - $2,500
- Yeppoon Town Centre Smart Precinct Project- Smart LED Street lighting, free public WI-FI, bin sensors & interactive digital
- Features - $200,000
- Rockhampton Regional Council’s bringing nature back program - $19,990
Volunteer Grants
- Crompton Park Hack & Pony Club Incorporated $5,000.00
- Fitzroy Motor Boat Club Inc. $5,000.00
- Lifeline Rockhampton Telephone Crisis Support Centre $5,000.00
- Meals on Wheels Rockhampton Incorporated $5,000.00
- Returned & Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) National Servicemen $5,000.00
- Rockhampton Bowls Club Inc $5,000.00
- Rockhampton High P and C Association $5,000.00
- Sandhills Community Sports & Social Club Inc. $4,980.04
- Special Olympics Australia Rockhampton $4,950.00
- Central Queensland Military Museum Association Incorporated $4,940.00
- The Twin Hills Race Club Inc. $4,918.00
- Cawarral Cricket Club Incorporated $4,848.00
- Park Avenue Brothers Hockey Club Inc. $4,830.00
- Salvation Army (Queensland) Property Trust Rockhampton $4,200.00
- Keppel Sands Community Advancement League Inc. $4,079.00
- Capricorn Equestrian Group Inc. $4,000.00
- Central Queensland Off-road Club Inc. $3,925.00
- Rotary Club of Yeppoon Incorporated $3,900.00
- Capricorn Coast Mallet Sports Club Inc. $3,800.00
- Yeppoon Junior Rugby League Football Club Incorporated $3,605.00
- Central Queensland Family History Association Inc. $3,410.00
- CQ Aqua jets Swim Club Inc. $3,216.40
- Queensland Netball Association Capricorn Branch Inc. $3,000.00
- Rockhampton Men’s Shed Inc. $2,795.00
- Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club Inc. $2,652.00
- CQU Rockhampton Panthers Australian Football Club Inc. $2,600.00
- Central Queensland First Aid Volunteers Inc $2,400.00
- Archer Park Rail Museum $2,106.80
- St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland - St Josephs Conference, Rockhampton $1,700.00
- St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland - St St Louise De Marillac Conference, Roc $1,700.00
- Taranganba State School P&C Association $1,558.00
- Rockhampton Mallet Sports Club Inc. $1,000.00
- St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland - St Camillus Conference, Rockhampton $1,000.00
- St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland - St Emily’s Youth Conference, Rockhampton $1,000.00
- St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland - St Mary’s, North Rockhampton Conference $1,000.00