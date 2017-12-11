Landry's push to get Rocky added on big cities report radar

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says she is keen to meet the relevant minister to get Rocky added to a key report.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry will seek a meeting with Cities Minister Angus Taylor to discuss adding Rockhampton to a new National Cities Performance Framework.

All cities with populations over 85,000 people have been included in the new framework, which delivered its first report last week.

It means that while Rockhampton is currently off the radar, its northern neighbour Mackay is included.

The report measures cities in crucial metrics including employment, wellbeing, education and housing options. Importantly it offers relevant data and a tool for businesses to make informed decisions.

According to the Population Australia website, Rockhampton's population is expected to be about 82,000 by the end of this year.

While the site lists Mackay region's population as greater than 126,000 people, it's understood the city has just over 85,000.

With Livingstone's population of just over 37,000 people added, the Rockhampton region's population is close to 120,000.

Seven Queensland cities are on the list ahead of Rockhampton.

Ms Landry yesterday said while she hadn't been a supporter of de-amalgamation, she recognised there had been benefits for the coast area since the split.

However, she said one of the impacts had been in areas like this where assessments were based on population levels.

"I will speak to the Minister to see if Rockhampton can be included in this report," she said.

Earlier this year, Mr Taylor said the framework focused on the top 22 cities, with the option of "more cities to be added...if there is strong interest".

Ms Landry argues Mackay, a more boom and bust city than Rockhampton, moved ahead quickly on the back of the last mining boom.

She said during this time, some of Rockhampton's policies, such as the Brad Carter administration's anti-FIFO position, saw the city struggle.

She said there was growing evidence to indicate the region was now heading in the right direction.

Ms Landry pointed to improvements in the mining sector which were supported by a pro-active council, CQUniversity's performance going from strength to strength and the fact the region was now more politically marginal and no longer a safe Labor stronghold.

She said she her push for federal government decentralisation to bring agriculture and defence department staff to the region was another focal area.