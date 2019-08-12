Landscapes of Tasmania captured on a smartphone

Landscapes of Tasmania captured using the OPPO Reno 5G device.

Landscapes of Tasmania captured using the OPPO Reno 5G device. Jarrad Seng

CAN beautiful photography really come from a smartphone? Jarrad Seng, one of Australia's most prolific creatives, thinks so.

And judging by the photographs he's taking using the lates OPPO smartphone, it's hard to argue with him.

National Geographic Australia and New Zealand have launched a new digital content series in partnership with global specialist camera phone brand, OPPO, traversing the world of adventure and art in Tasmania through the creative eye of the talented photographer.

Frames is now available to watch at www.nationalgeographic.com.au/frames.

Frames is a short series set out to capture the unique natural beauty of different locations around Australia.

In this first series, Jarrad Seng will embed himself in local customs and share authentic, rare moments, unpacking what makes Tasmania unique and a must visit for those with a strong interest in photography, nature and art.

Kael Hudson, Director of Advertising and Partnerships, National Geographic Australia & New Zealand says: "At National Geographic, we're passionate about pushing the boundaries of storytelling through submerging our talent in local traditions and unique moments to create a meaningful story.

"Throughout the making of the Frames series, we set out to create a style of content completely new for us that reminds and inspires our audience that beautiful photography is achievable for everybody, whether that be on a high end DSLR or the smartphone in your pocket."

Seng's career has seen him work on projects as diverse as international tours, tourism campaigns and short film projects.

With works which have been showcased in exhibitions around the world, Frames presented him his next big photography adventure by allowing him to explore the Tasmanian wilderness in a fully immersive creative experience.

The first series of Frames will include three short-form episodes that explore different perspectives of what Tasmania has to offer, as well as an insight to Jarrad himself, including his creative process in capturing key shots with the OPPO Reno 5G phone.

"Working with National Geographic has given me a great opportunity to discover the wildest places in Tasmania.

"Living an adventurous life has always been a guiding principle for me, and I'm always looking for those fleeting moments to capture along the way. Wandering amongst the city, people, architecture and rugged nature with the OPPO Reno allowed me to experience and frame Tasmania in an exciting new way," Seng says.

The Reno 5G's 48MP super HD lens delivers super high resolution and greater colour accuracy for vivid detail in each photo, allowing Jarrad to capture incredible images of the waterfalls and wildlife across the Tasmanian landscape.



While on location, the elements of the landscape revealed rare photographic opportunities which were easily captured by the OPPO Reno 5G phone.



"Smartphones are increasingly becoming our photography tool of choice when it comes to capturing amazing images whilst on the move," Seng says.

"The convenience and increasingly impressive camera capabilities within smartphones makes it easier than ever before for anyone to shoot like a pro.

"With features such as 48MP triple camera, 10x Hybrid zoom, and Ultra night mode 2.0 to capture professional-grade night shots, we're extremely excited for Jarrad to be showcasing what is possible on our latest smartphone - the OPPO Reno 5G," said Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia.