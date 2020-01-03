Landscaping business keeps small town’s history alive

IN HIS BLOOD: Sunbrix Sand & Soil owner Mitchell Anderson is keeping his family’s tradition going strong.

ON Rockhampton’s ­outskirts you will find one of the last surviving family-owned and run brickworks operations in Queensland.

In an age when most have long been shut down, or taken over by multi-national companies which dominate manufacture and supply to the building and construction industries, a slice of ­Bouldercombe’s history is still going strong.

Mitchell Anderson runs Sunbrix Sand & Soil, a ­landscaping supply business on the Burnett Highway on the site formerly home to the Bouldercombe Brickworks which his parents built and opened in 1976.

At that time, the ­brickworks played a crucial role in meeting the demand for building materials as Rockhampton expanded.

Prior to its opening, the small township of ­Bouldercombe was better known for its gold mining, dairying and orchards which also serviced the Beef Capital.

“The Bouldy Brickworks was pretty well known, ­employing up to 50 people in its heyday, but it closed about 1990,” Mr Anderson said.

“The site sat idle for a while and three years ago we started Sunbrix Sand & Soil.”

The business specialises in garden soil blends, decorative rocks and mulches among other things.

And while the days of making bricks on-site are a thing of the past, the business does still offer retaining blocks and pavers.

“There’s a bit of a call for them as there’s not much around these days with pretty much every brickworks as we used to know them, shut down,” Mr Anderson said.

“We mainly service local families and landscape ­businesses.

“But we also do a lot for people in places like ­Duaringa and Biloela where they can’t get a service like this, so we accommodate them.”

Mr Anderson said Sunbrix planned to expand to a new yard at Gracemere in the near future.

He said things like fuel and transport costs and taxes were challenging for family-run businesses like his, but he wouldn’t swap his job for the world.

His father Russell, or Rusty as he was better known, passed away two years ago and his mum Joan is retired these days.

“Mum is enjoying ­retirement and gladly leaving all of the responsibility to her sons,” Mr Anderson said.

“We’ve got three casual staff and I do a bit of ­everything - you’ve got to, mate.

“From cleaning to ­greasing, driving a truck, paperwork, emails, quotes - you’ve got to do a bit of everything.

“But I’m pretty lucky, I’ve got a good crew here.”

A post on the Sunbrix Sand & Soil Facebook page is testament not only to that, but also to the service you get from a family-run business.

One happy customer wrote: “I went to Sunbrix today for some garden soil. I was met by a delightful bloke named Mitchell, he explained the different types of garden soil. I was really impressed by that fact that the scope was as full as possible unlike others that shake the bucket until it (is) just level. Then Mitchell noticed the tyres on the ­trailer were low, the trailer was overflowing, he urged me over and pumped up the tyres as well. He has won my custom.”