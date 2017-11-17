Landslide move: Fleetwood Mac fans, you're in for a treat

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham. The band will release never-before-heard recordings from their hit, self-titled album.

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham. The band will release never-before-heard recordings from their hit, self-titled album.

FLEETWOOD Mac have once again chosen to go their own way.

For more than four decades, a trove of unreleased studio and live recordings have lay dormant - until now.

In a landslide move, the folk-rock legend's announced they will release a remastered version of their self-titled, Billboard-topping 1975 album.

For generations, Stevie Nick's husky voice has rung through the radio-waves with classics Rhiannon and Landslide as popular now as ever.

But come January 19, fans will have a slew of new favourites with the deluxe and expanded editions of Fleetwood Mack.

The Rolling Stone reports the new set will be available in several formats, including a deluxe edition featuring three CDs, a DVD and vinyl LP.

"An expanded two-CD set will also be available, as will a single disc featuring a remastered version of the original album,” the American popular culture magazine reported 2am EST.

"The remastered audio will also be available digitally and on streaming services.”

The release will feature a complete alternate version of the album, made up previously unreleased outtakes and live recordings.

The British-American rock band formed in London in 1967, and have since sold more than 100 million records worldwide to position them as one of the world's best sellers.