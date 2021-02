The crash on Eldon and High Streets.

A lane of traffic is closed after a two-vehicle crash in Berserker on Wednesday morning.

The front bumper bar of a ute was ripped off in the incident, which occurred just after 8.30am at the intersection of Eldon Street and High Street.

A lane of traffic is closed.

Police, paramedics, and fire crews are on scene.

All occupants were out of their vehicles shortly after the crash.