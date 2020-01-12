Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy
ONE lane is closed after a vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.
Emergency services were called at 7.35am to treat a man involved in a single accident in Colosseum.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man is in a stable condition.
She said emergency services are still on scene.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound lane is closed.
He said fire crews will move the vehicle off the road.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the man was not trapped in the vehicle.