Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.
News

Lane closed after vehicle crash on major hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE lane is closed after a vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called at 7.35am to treat a man involved in a single accident in Colosseum.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man is in a stable condition.

She said emergency services are still on scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound lane is closed.

He said fire crews will move the vehicle off the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the man was not trapped in the vehicle.

bruce highway crash emergency
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: What was 2019 and what will be 2020

        premium_icon MAYOR’S COLUMN: What was 2019 and what will be 2020

        News Mayor Margaret Strelow reflects on the past achievements and how far Rockhampton has come since de-malgamation.

        Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        premium_icon Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        Environment Criticallly endangered plant, animal species identified in draft report

        Hartley discusses mid-season strategy against Bulls

        premium_icon Hartley discusses mid-season strategy against Bulls

        News The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge is getting back into the swing of...

        Fireys sent on false call to fire at mine

        premium_icon Fireys sent on false call to fire at mine

        Environment A nearby resident reportedly saw smoke coming from the area.