Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lane closures, speed restrictions, and traffic control will be in place for the duration of the work.
Lane closures, speed restrictions, and traffic control will be in place for the duration of the work.
News

Lane closures in place for Rocky roadworks

Timothy Cox
17th May 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will undertake material testing on the Bruce Highway near Rockhampton throughout the month.

Work will be done between 7pm and 5am from Monday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 25 at Albert Street (George Street to Bolsover Street) and Moores Creek Road (Knight Street intersection).

Work will also be undertaken between 6am and 6pm on Thursday, May 27, Friday, May 28, and Monday, May 31 at North Street (Bolsover Street to Campbell Street).

Lane closures, speed restrictions, and traffic control will be in place for the duration of the work.

TMR reminded motorists to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions, and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

department of transport and main roads roadworks rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ criminal linked to accused money laundering lawyer

        Premium Content CQ criminal linked to accused money laundering lawyer

        Crime A Rockhampton convicted drug trafficker who is linked to accused money laundering Gold Coast lawyer Shaune Irving is waiting on a statement to complete the evidence...

        • 17th May 2021 4:58 PM
        LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Premium Content LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Council News The council is set to vote on a controversial waste management facility between...

        NAMED: 6 players to watch in AFL Capricornia comp

        Premium Content NAMED: 6 players to watch in AFL Capricornia comp

        AFL Yeppoon men, Glenmore women unbeaten after four rounds.

        One person in hospital following highway crash

        Premium Content One person in hospital following highway crash

        Breaking Paramedics assessed two patients who were in stable conditions.