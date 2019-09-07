Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics have raced a person to hospital after a rollover at Coolum Beach.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics have raced a person to hospital after a rollover at Coolum Beach.
News

Lanes blocked, traffic banked after Coast rollover

Matty Holdsworth
7th Sep 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON is being treated rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover which has traffic banked up along a major Coolum Beach intersection.

Paramedics are on scene at Yandina Coolum Road and Arcoona Road after responding at 8.49am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said the person sustained chest injuries and a fractured ankle in the crash.

They have been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Traffic reports that all lanes are affected and all directions towards Coolum.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

coolum coolum beach crash qas sunshine coast traffic yandina coolum road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mayor's Desk: Strelow is fired up for our Rockynats

    premium_icon Mayor's Desk: Strelow is fired up for our Rockynats

    Council News Rockynats hits the ground running on June 26 next year.

    Former principal Kenneth Ernst jailed for child sex abuse

    premium_icon Former principal Kenneth Ernst jailed for child sex abuse

    Crime Victim tells court "those scars are there for life"

    Business leader Wagner's success story to inspire CQ locals

    premium_icon Business leader Wagner's success story to inspire CQ locals

    News He wants our local companies to work hard and dream big.

    Massive Alexandra Street upgrade only half done

    premium_icon Massive Alexandra Street upgrade only half done

    Council News Councillor Tony Williams gives a comprehensive update on works.