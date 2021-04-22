Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
News

Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

22nd Apr 2021 8:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving a motorcycle is causing major delays for commuters heading into Brisbane on the Bruce Highway, with traffic backed up more than 15 kilometres already.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway southbound about 6.50am at Murrumba Downs and, an hour later, traffic is still being heavily impacted.

Two right hand lanes are blocked 500m south of Dohles Rock Road, with queues stretching from Pine Rivers Bridge to Uhlmann Road.

 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing one patient in a serious condition at the scene of the motorcycle crash, with delays stretching back beyond Burpengary.

 

A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.
A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.

 

More to come

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

brisbane bruce highway crash traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Royal Commission into Defence suicides

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Royal Commission into Defence suicides

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Tears shed in decision whether to rename bridge after Rhys

        Premium Content Tears shed in decision whether to rename bridge after Rhys

        News BIG READ: The Livingstone Shire mayor has brought forward a proposal from Rhys...

        The mystery of Mt Morgan’s Digger’s missing medals

        Premium Content The mystery of Mt Morgan’s Digger’s missing medals

        News Can you help researchers locate the descendants of Alexander Angus? And where on...

        ‘My toddler purchased the knives for me’

        Premium Content ‘My toddler purchased the knives for me’

        Crime A man who claimed his three-year-old son purchased a knife set for him has lost the...