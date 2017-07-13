Laneways come alive as crowds enjoy perfect festival weather

THE city's usually quiet laneways were transformed by live music and market stalls.
Daniele Constance organised Rockhampton's Suitcase Rummage, modelled on her successful bimonthly event in Brisbane.
It's the second year the micro-market has been held at the Rockhampton River Fesitval, after it was cancelled due to severe weather last year.
But Daniele was pleased to be back again, and even happier to be enjoying the picture-perfect Rockhampton day.
With live music in the background and people browsing small stalls, Daniele told The Morning Bulletin it was an accessible way for people to sell home-made or second hand items, particularly clothing.
"I think the community in Rockhampton really get behind the festival and it's great,” she said.
"I live in Brisbane, but it's really great to come here and see so many people support a big local community festival.
"I think the festival team do such a good job creating such a good atmosphere. They put so much time into the site design.
"The ethos and the message around what we do is about promoting more ethical and sustainable consumption.
"We know that we all consume in different ways, but particularly I guess through clothing and household items and stuff like that.
"Suitcase Rummage provides an opportunity to give them new life and I guess encourage more of a buy, swap, trade and trying to support more of a local economy.”
It was the first year Bundaberg's Bill Prins has brought his Dutch Poffertjes House to the River Festival and already he plans on coming back.
However, he said there were a few improvements which could be made.
These included reducing the number of food vendors selling the same product and giving preference to those within the broader Central Queensland area, rather than allowing vendors from as far away as Geelong.
Overall though, he was impressed by the event and happy to be taking part.
THE FESTIVAL ISN'T OVER. HERE'S WHAT'S ON TONIGHT:
- 7PM: Woollam Construction fireworks display, Rockhampton River Festival
- 7PM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)
- 7.30PM: Spiegelesque, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt
- 8PM: Black Bird Hum, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage
- 8PM: Silky Fuzz, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage
- 8PM: Chris Schick, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1
- 8PM: Adult content short film in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)
- 12PM: Taleisha Harris, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2
- 9PM: Blutopia, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage
- 9PM: Mitch King, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage
- 9PM: Ben Beasley, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1
- 9PM: Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)
- 12PM: Kendall Layt, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2
- 10PM: Tony Cook, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage
- 10PM: Outside the Academy, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage
- 10PM: Taleisha Harris, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1
- 12PM: Stomp City, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2
- 10PM: Spiegelesque, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt
- 10PM: Boogie Nights, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt
