SMALL WORLD: Wanita Blake, 12, wins a school competition for her Japanese diorama.
Education

Language class leads to creation of little living rooms

Andrew Korner
by
16th Dec 2018 11:51 PM
A SPECIAL diorama competition had Blair State School students were turning Japanese at the end of term 4.

As part of their language studies, Year 5 and 6 students were asked to create Japanese Living Room Dioramas.

 

 

Teacher Shan Ju Lin said the aim of the competition was to not only enhance the students' understanding of the culture, but also to inspire and motivate their creativity and learning.

Winning student Wanita Blake produced a wonderful array of miniature living rooms.

More importantly to her mum Patricia, was that Wanita had taken such an interest in learning a second language at school.

"It has made her appreciate there is more to the world than just us here in Australia," Mrs Blake said.

"We are part of a global community."

Mrs Blake said she thought it was great primary school students in Ipswich had the opportunity to learn a second language.

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners