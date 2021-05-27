Lantern walk begins Reconciliation Week in Rocky

Laurel Mason (right) at the Juwarki Community Lantern Walk for Reconciliation in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton residents gathered in the moonlight on Thursday night to mark the beginning of the country’s 20th National Reconciliation Week.

Laurel Mason led the Juwarki Community Lantern Walk for Reconciliation from Col Brown Park to the riverside precinct.

“Reconciliation week happens every year from the May 27 June 3,” she said.

“I’m very lucky that I work with such a great organisation such as Juwarki Kapu-Lug Ltd, and I work with some really amazing people.

“I love what I do and I love where I work.”

A child at the lantern walk.

Melinda Mann performed the Welcome to Country.

She said the atmosphere in the light of the moon and by the banks of Tunuba, the Fitzroy River, made the ceremony “extra special”.

“As a Darumbal person, I want to remind us all that on Darumbal country this is unceded sovereign land of Darumbal peoples.”

Yidinji man Michael Ambram played the didgeridoo, or the yidaki, explaining its origin and how it is played.

Rockhampton Regional Council councillors Drew Wickerson and Donna Kirkland also attended.

Cr Wickerson spoke to the 2021 Reconciliation Week theme, ‘More than just a word’.

“Some people get really hung up on that word ‘reconciliation’,” he said.

“They get all very apprehensive and strung out on it, and I don’t understand why, because if you don’t reconcile your differences, if you don’t initially acknowledge that there’s a problem to start with, how can you hope to solve it?

“A little bit sad that we’re still talking about it and working through it – it should be well and truly put to bed by now, but it’s not, so events like this will go a long way towards healing those differences, we hope.

He said he was in favour of instituting a council staff member dedicated to enacting the council’s Reconciliation Action Plan.

“It’s great to have a plan, but you’ve got to put it into action to make it valuable,” Cr Wickerson said.

“Otherwise it’s just a document on a shelf, and that’s no good to anybody.”

