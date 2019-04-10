Lapidary clubs to host national Gemboree in Rocky

FULL CONCENTRATION: Yeppoon and District Lapidary Association members hard at work on their projects.

FULL CONCENTRATION: Yeppoon and District Lapidary Association members hard at work on their projects. Contributed

OVER the years the Yeppoon and District Lapidary Association has given many people the opportunity to learn how to cut and polish stones that can then be made into beautiful jewellery.

Members describe lapidary as a creative and fascinating hobby which produces beautiful results.

Lapdiary is the engraving, cutting, or polishing of stones and gems.

The club is a very friendly place to be and has skilled instructors to mentor its members.

Visitors and new members are most welcome.

Another attraction of the club is the opportunity to participate in field trips and this year there will be shared trips with other clubs who are members of the Central Queensland Gem and Mineral Clubs Association.

Field trips are a fun family time out with the added bonus of searching for stones that can be turned into gems.

2019 will be a big year for the Yeppoon Club as it belongs to the group of 10 clubs involved in hosting the 55th annual National Gemboree in Rockhampton at Easter.

Coupled with the Inaugural Gemmological Symposium for Lapidaries, it will be a wonderful event for all interested in gems, jewellery, minerals and fossils.

Ian Bone and Rod Beattie, from the Yeppoon Club, will be keynote speakers at both the Gemboree and the symposium.

Over 1000 entries in the Gemboree competition will be on display, showcasing all the different skills that can be learnt through a lapidary or gem club and it will be an excellent shopping opportunity.

Talks, demonstrations, field trips, workshops and onsite camping are added features.

See Gemboree 2019 on Facebook.

The Yeppoon Club Rooms are located in the Yeppoon Showgrounds and the club meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings 9am to noon.

Club member, Rod Beattie will be speaking at the Gemboree on 25 years of exploring and researching the 'Death Railway' and the men who were Japanese Prisoners of War during World War II.