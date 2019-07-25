Large acreage offering peace and quiet for sale near Yeppoon

BE OUR GUEST: The outdoor patio and entertaining area is perfect for having guests over for a barbecue while enjoying the views.

CLOSE enough to Yeppoon's CBD for all the essentials but far enough away for some peace and quiet, 495 Tanby Rd offers the best of both worlds for young families or those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle.

Just 4.9km from Yeppoon, the full-renovated property is a rare find.

The Taroomball property went on the market on Wednesday, and had already received interest from two different parties by Thursday noon.

Harcourts Yeppoon real estate agent, Daniel Spyve, said he wasn't expecting the three-bedroom, 25-acre home to stay on the market very long.

"Not for that price. It's a reasonable price,” Mr Spyve said of the $549,000 price tag.

Lost in a landscape with endless views and cool mountain air”, the family home is perfect for those who want to own a couple of horses, cows or chickens, and for those who enjoy tearing up the dirt on motorbikes.

"It's fully fenced into three lots or paddocks, which is good for horses,” Mr Spyve said.

"There's four dams as well.”

The house has new lino floors, new tiles and a spruced up bathroom.

"You don't have to do too much on the property. It's all already done,” Mr Spyve said.

There is also a large outdoor patio amongst an established garden for entertaining, three extra large bedrooms, a good sized kitchen and living area, and a garden shed, farm shed and chook pen out the back.

The house has bore and rainwater tanks, good mobile and WIFI reception, a number of fruit trees, and plenty of wildlife, including Ulysses butterflies, fireflies at night, finches and parrots and tree frogs.

There have been three previous owners of the property, including young families who "just wanted to have a bit of a peace and quiet lifestyle” that was only five minutes away from the kids' sport and school, as well as shopping.

