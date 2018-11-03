Menu
Sydney Harbour Bridge bus fire. Picture: Twitter
News

Large blaze breaks out on Harbour Bridge

by Staff writers
3rd Nov 2018 5:08 AM

SEVERAL southbound lanes were closed on the Sydney Harbour Bridge late Friday night after a bus erupted into flames.

The blaze broke out just after 11pm (AEST) on Friday. Dramatic video footage shared on Twitter showed thick smoke billowing into the air.

 

According to the ABC, a passing motorist noticed the bus on fire while driving along York Street on the Harbour Bridge, and signalled to the bus driver.

The bus then stopped and evacuated all 26 passengers, believed to be a group from a wedding party. No-one was injured.

Six fire trucks and 24 firefighters were reportedly called to the scene and extinguished the fire, which had also spread to a nearby building.

 

The bus was completely destroyed but the building only received minor damage.

