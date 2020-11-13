Menu
A rural firey tackling a bushfire.
Large bushfire breaks out between Rocky and Mackay

Melanie Plane
13th Nov 2020 2:23 PM
A LARGE bushfire has broken out between Rockhampton and Mackay.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at the blaze near Pint Pot Mountain, at St Lawrence.

QFES said while the fire was posing no threat to property at the moment, it could burn throughout the weekend.

“Firefighters are working to control the blaze and aerial support will be in the area,” a QFES spokesperson said.

“Nearby residents may be affected by throughout the day.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.”

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

