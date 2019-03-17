Menu
'Large' crocodile sighted at local beach

Claudia Alp
by
17th Mar 2019 12:58 PM

A LARGE crocodile has reportedly been sighted at Shingley Beach today.

Whitsunday Regional Council councillor Jan Clifford said a "very well-respected member of the community" had reported seeing a crocodile, about 2.4 metres long near a rocky outcrop just after 11am.

Cr Clifford said the incident had been report to Queensland Parks and Wildlife and that council officers were in the process of erecting signs at Shingley Beach.

"I have no doubt about the person who reported it. I would trust this person with my life," she said.

"A crocodile that size is quite capable of taking children or animals and we know they're in the area."

Whitsunday Times

