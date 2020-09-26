Menu
The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
Crime

‘Large disturbance’: Man stabbed in Queen Street Mall

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Sep 2020 5:16 AM
A crime scene has been declared in the Queen St Mall in Brisbane after a man was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to the Queen St Mall about 10:40pm Friday night where a man was assessed for three puncture wounds.

Senior Sergeant Mark Dwyer said a large disturbance broke out in the mall in which a man sustained several small puncture wounds.

"There are four suspects of Sudanese descent," he said.

Police said the man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Senior Sergeant Dwyer said nobody has been arrested or charged but police are confident they will track their movements.

He said it is believed the involved parties were not known to each other.

 

