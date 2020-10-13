Large field of election candidates vie for Rocky and Keppel
DECIDING who to vote for in Rockhampton and Keppel for the 2020 Queensland Election will be a challenging prospect given the late surge of candidates who nominated before Sunday’s ballot draws.
Voters will have to weigh up the merits of nine candidates in Rockhampton, while in Keppel, seven candidates are battling to convince you to write the elusive number one next to their name.
Residents have had time to become familiar with a number of Rockhampton’s candidates including Independent Dominic Doblo, LNP’s Tony Hopkins, The Greens’ Mick Jones, Labor’s Barry O’Rourke, Katter’s Australian Party’s Christian Shepherd, One Nation’s Torin O’Brien, and Legalise Cannabis Queensland’s Laura Barnard.
Two fresh faces have been added to the pack: United Australia Party’s Paul Crangle and Informed Medical Options Party’s Yvetter Saxon.
Ms Saxon’s interview with The Morning Bulletin about her foray into politics will be published tomorrow morning.
In Keppel, we’ve gotten to know Labor’s incumbent candidate Brittany Lauga, LNP’s Adrian de Groot, One Nation’s Wade Rothery, and The Greens’ Clancy Mullbrick.
New to the election race are Legalise Cannabis Queensland’s Jimmy Dockery, United Australia Party’s Nicole Smeltz and the Informed Medical Options Party’s Paula Ganfield.
To ensure you’re making an educated voting decision this election campaign, interviews with these new political aspirants will be rolled out over the coming week.
Be sure to vote in our online poll to decide Keppel’s biggest election issue and visit The Morning Bulletin’s website or tune into Sky News on Friday at 12pm to see Keppel’s candidates participate a debate hosted by Paul Gleeson.
Rockhampton ballot
1. DOBLO, Dominic – Independent
2. HOPKINS, Tony – LNP
3. JONES, Mick – The Greens
4. O’ROURKE, Barry – Australian Labor Party
5. SAXON, Yvette – Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP)
6. SHEPHERD, Christian – KAP
7. OBRIEN, Torin – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation
8. CRANGLE, Paul – Clive Palmer’s UAP
9. BARNARD, Laura – Legalise Cannabis Qld (Party)
Keppel ballot
1. LAUGA, Brittany – Australian Labor Party
2. DE GROOT, Adrian – LNP
3. DOCKERY, Jimmy – Legalise Cannabis Qld (Party)
4. SMELTZ, Nikki – Clive Palmer’s UAP
5. ROTHERY, Wade – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation
6. GANFIELD, Paula – Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP)
7. MULLBRICK, Clancy – The Greens
Early voting will be available from Monday, October 19 until Friday, October 30.
Early voting hours
9am to 6pm on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays
9am to 9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays
9am to 5pm on Saturday, October 24.
Early voting centres
Keppel
Returning Officer Keppel PCYC Hall, 170 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay
Rockhampton
Gracemere Early Voting Centre Gracemere Community Hall, 6‐12 Barry Street, Gracemere
Returning Officer Rockhampton James Lawrence Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Road, Wandal
Mirani
Returning Officer Mirani School of Arts, 33 Morgan Street, Mount Morgan
Mirani Early Voting Centre Mirani QGAP, 20 Victoria Street, Mirani
Gregory
Aramac Early Voting Centre Aramac QGAP, 58 Gordon Street, Aramac
Blackall Early Voting Centre Blackall QGAP, Shamrock Street, Blackall
Blackwater Early Voting Centre Blackwater Aquatic Centre, 30 Hunter Street, Blackwater
Longreach Early Voting Centre Longreach Showgrounds, Sandpiper Street & Kite Street, Longreach
Returning Officer Gregory 11/160 Egerton Street, Emerald
Postal Voting
To apply for a postal vote, visit ecq.qld.gov.au/postal or phone the ECQ call centre on 1300 881 665.
Postal vote applications close on Friday, October 16.
Postal vote ballot papers are sent from the ECQ after the close of candidate nominations, ballot paper order draw, and printing of ballot papers – around mid-October.