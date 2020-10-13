Large field of election candidates vie for Rocky and Keppel

ELECTION CANDIDATES: Before you cast your vote in Rockhampton and Keppel for the State Election, find out about the newly announced contenders.

DECIDING who to vote for in Rockhampton and Keppel for the 2020 Queensland Election will be a challenging prospect given the late surge of candidates who nominated before Sunday’s ballot draws.

Voters will have to weigh up the merits of nine candidates in Rockhampton, while in Keppel, seven candidates are battling to convince you to write the elusive number one next to their name.

Residents have had time to become familiar with a number of Rockhampton’s candidates including Independent Dominic Doblo, LNP’s Tony Hopkins, The Greens’ Mick Jones, Labor’s Barry O’Rourke, Katter’s Australian Party’s Christian Shepherd, One Nation’s Torin O’Brien, and Legalise Cannabis Queensland’s Laura Barnard.

Some of Rockhampton's aspiring election candidates.

Two fresh faces have been added to the pack: United Australia Party’s Paul Crangle and Informed Medical Options Party’s Yvetter Saxon.

Ms Saxon’s interview with The Morning Bulletin about her foray into politics will be published tomorrow morning.

In Keppel, we’ve gotten to know Labor’s incumbent candidate Brittany Lauga, LNP’s Adrian de Groot, One Nation’s Wade Rothery, and The Greens’ Clancy Mullbrick.

THREE HORSE RACE: The seat of Keppel is expected to be hotly contested between the LNP's Adrian de Groot, Labor's Brittany Lauga and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

New to the election race are Legalise Cannabis Queensland’s Jimmy Dockery, United Australia Party’s Nicole Smeltz and the Informed Medical Options Party’s Paula Ganfield.

To ensure you’re making an educated voting decision this election campaign, interviews with these new political aspirants will be rolled out over the coming week.

Be sure to vote in our online poll to decide Keppel’s biggest election issue and visit The Morning Bulletin’s website or tune into Sky News on Friday at 12pm to see Keppel’s candidates participate a debate hosted by Paul Gleeson.

Rockhampton ballot

1. DOBLO, Dominic – Independent

2. HOPKINS, Tony – LNP

3. JONES, Mick – The Greens

4. O’ROURKE, Barry – Australian Labor Party

5. SAXON, Yvette – Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP)

6. SHEPHERD, Christian – KAP

7. OBRIEN, Torin – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

8. CRANGLE, Paul – Clive Palmer’s UAP

9. BARNARD, Laura – Legalise Cannabis Qld (Party)

Keppel ballot

1. LAUGA, Brittany – Australian Labor Party

2. DE GROOT, Adrian – LNP

3. DOCKERY, Jimmy – Legalise Cannabis Qld (Party)

4. SMELTZ, Nikki – Clive Palmer’s UAP

5. ROTHERY, Wade – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

6. GANFIELD, Paula – Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP)

7. MULLBRICK, Clancy – The Greens

Early voting will be available from Monday, October 19 until Friday, October 30.

Early voting hours

9am to 6pm on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays

9am to 9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays

9am to 5pm on Saturday, October 24.

Early voting centres

Keppel

Returning Officer Keppel PCYC Hall, 170 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay

Rockhampton

Gracemere Early Voting Centre Gracemere Community Hall, 6‐12 Barry Street, Gracemere

Returning Officer Rockhampton James Lawrence Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Road, Wandal

Mirani

Returning Officer Mirani School of Arts, 33 Morgan Street, Mount Morgan

Mirani Early Voting Centre Mirani QGAP, 20 Victoria Street, Mirani

Gregory

Aramac Early Voting Centre Aramac QGAP, 58 Gordon Street, Aramac

Blackall Early Voting Centre Blackall QGAP, Shamrock Street, Blackall

Blackwater Early Voting Centre Blackwater Aquatic Centre, 30 Hunter Street, Blackwater

Longreach Early Voting Centre Longreach Showgrounds, Sandpiper Street & Kite Street, Longreach

Returning Officer Gregory 11/160 Egerton Street, Emerald

Postal Voting

To apply for a postal vote, visit ecq.qld.gov.au/postal or phone the ECQ call centre on 1300 881 665.

Postal vote applications close on Friday, October 16.

Postal vote ballot papers are sent from the ECQ after the close of candidate nominations, ballot paper order draw, and printing of ballot papers – around mid-October.