Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five fire crews were at the scene at the Sunshine Coast Turf Club until about 2.30am after a large structure fire early this morning.
Five fire crews were at the scene at the Sunshine Coast Turf Club until about 2.30am after a large structure fire early this morning. WIN News Sunshine Coast
News

Large fire breaks out at Sunshine Coast Turf Club

Ashley Carter
by
25th Feb 2019 6:25 AM | Updated: 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services rushed to the Sunshine Coast Turf Club early this morning after a large fire broke out at an office building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were called to the stables on Pierce Ave, Meridan Plains about 12.40am.

When firefighters arrived, a building approximately 10x4m was well-alight.

Firefighters remained on scene until about 2.30am.

Paramedics remained on standby but no patients required transport to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

Turf Club chairman Peter Boyce said no one was injured in the incident and it was suspected to have been an electrical fire.

He said CEO John Miller was "shocked" at what had happened.

"It's just terrible," he said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said fire investigators would return to the scene later this morning to try and determine the cause.

More to come.

caloundra fire little mountain meridan plains queensland fire and emergency services queensland police structure fire sunshine coast turf club
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    premium_icon Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    Council News He wants army road upgrades and to set up defence industries.

    Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    premium_icon Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    Parenting 'Difficult at times...if you have persistence you can make it work'

    Police probe complaints by JM Kelly liquidators

    premium_icon Police probe complaints by JM Kelly liquidators

    Business Liquidator has revealed the QBCC was keen for the Public Examination

    LNP pledges inquiry into Queensland's building industry

    premium_icon LNP pledges inquiry into Queensland's building industry

    Politics LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has committed to establishing the inquiry